Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh is a powerful historical drama starring Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan, and Ananya Panday. The film revisits the 1919 massacre and follows a fearless lawyer’s fight for justice against the British Raj
Film Release and Special Screening: Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh, starring Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan, and Ananya Panday, released in theatres on April 18. Prior to the release, a special screening was organized for Bollywood celebrities.
Akshay Kumar’s Emphasis on the Opening Scene: At the screening, Akshay Kumar emphasized that the film’s first ten minutes were crucial to its narrative and urged viewers not to miss the beginning. He expressed confidence that the film was releasing at the right time and that the impact of the story would resonate deeply with audiences.
Request to Avoid Phone Usage: During a promotional event in Delhi, Akshay also requested the audience to keep their phones away while watching the film. He stressed the importance of paying attention to every dialogue, stating that using phones during the screening would be disrespectful to the film’s message and purpose.
Storyline and Controversial Commentary: The film centers on the Jallianwala Bagh massacre of 1919 and follows the story of C. Sankaran Nair, portrayed by Akshay Kumar, a lawyer who bravely challenged the British government. The film also gained attention after director Karan Singh Tyagi criticized a documentary in which General Dyer’s great-granddaughter reportedly attempted to justify the massacre—a stance Tyagi found deeply unsettling.