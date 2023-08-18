Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kendall Jenner HOT Photos: Supermodel displays svelte figure in racy black striped Bikini

    First Published Aug 18, 2023, 1:44 PM IST

    The globally renowned model and fashionista Kendall Jenner knows how to elevate tones and voguing fashion on social media. The diva's recent pictures in sexy bikinis are just sensual and hot. Here are her sexiest bikini photos that elevated the fashion game.

    article_image1

    Image: Kendall Jenner / Instagram

    Some of the hottest and scintillating bikini looks of global fashion icon and socialite Kendall Jenner are here. She looks tempting in these viral photos that are a must-have for every girl's beach vacation.

    article_image2

    Image: Kendall Jenner / Instagram

    Kendall Jenner seems relaxed as she channels her inner seductress and lies on the boat sexily and flaunts her cleavage, toned stomach and thighs in a black striped bikini.

    article_image3

    Image: Kendall Jenner / Instagram

    Kendall Jenner seems relaxed as she channels her inner seductress and lies on the boat sexily and flaunts her cleavage, toned stomach and thighs in a black striped bikini.

    article_image4

    Image: Kendall Jenner / Instagram

    Kendall Jenner is looking at the beach waters and flaunting an hourglass figure in a black striped bikini, which shows off her booty, legs and toned back.

    article_image5

    Image: Kendall Jenner / Instagram

    Kendall Jenner looks stunning and scintillating in a dark brown deep-neck bra and bottoms as she shows her cleavage in a brown bra.

    article_image6

    Image: Kendall Jenner / Instagram

    Kendall Jenner looks sexy and hot in a dark-brown-coloured plunging neckline bra and striped brown bottoms as she flaunts her wet cleavage and stomach.

    article_image7

    Image: Kendall Jenner / Instagram

    Kendall Jenner looks drop-dead-gorgeous as she shows off her sexy figure and is bold with no bikini. Her hands are covering her assets with purple-coloured thin stringed bottoms.

    article_image8

    Image: Kendall Jenner / Instagram

    Kendall Jenner flaunts a luscious figure, cleavage and toned stomach in a bright blue and neon-coloured bikini with bottoms inside the swimming pool.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Toby is raw and Jenny is naive: Actress Chaithra J Achar in an interview vkp

    Toby is raw and Jenny is naive: Actress Chaithra J Achar in an interview

    Haran Coben's 'Shelter': Where and when to watch THIS new adventure series online ADC

    Haran Coben's 'Shelter': Where and when to watch THIS new adventure series online

    Dream Girl 2 Ayushmann Khurrana recreates genuine fanboy spirit dances with Hema Malini in unique video ADC

    Dream Girl 2: Ayushmann Khurrana recreates genuine fanboy spirit, dançes with Hema Malini in unique video

    Britney Spears' ex-husband Sam Asghari breaks silence on their 'divorce' vma

    Britney Spears' ex-husband Sam Asghari breaks silence on their 'divorce'

    Kalki 2898 A.D: Dulquer Salmaan to be part of Deepika Padukone, Prabhas' magnum opus? Here's what he revealed ATG

    Kalki 2898 A.D: Dulquer Salmaan to be part of Deepika Padukone, Prabhas' magnum opus? Here's what he revealed

    Recent Stories

    Toby is raw and Jenny is naive: Actress Chaithra J Achar in an interview vkp

    Toby is raw and Jenny is naive: Actress Chaithra J Achar in an interview

    Castor oil to Argan oil: 4 homemade serums for healthy Hair ATG

    Castor oil to Argan oil: 4 homemade serums for healthy Hair

    Crunches to Plank: 7 easy exercises for reducing Belly Fat MSW

    Crunches to Plank: 7 easy exercises for reducing Belly Fat

    Football Lionel Messi takes a dig at PSG: Paris move was neither desired nor planned osf

    Lionel Messi takes a dig at PSG: Paris move was neither desired nor planned

    7 ways Apple Cider Vinegar boosts weight loss gcw eai

    7 ways Apple Cider Vinegar boosts weight loss

    Recent Videos

    Odisha horror: Massive crocodile devours woman taking bath riverside WATCH AJR

    Odisha horror: Massive crocodile devours woman taking bath riverside | WATCH

    Video Icon
    In 2047, tricolour should be among developed nations: PM Modi seeks help from 140 crore Indians

    In 2047, tricolour should be among developed nations: PM Modi seeks help from 140 crore Indians

    Video Icon
    Parivarvaad and Bhai-Bhateejavaad are enemies of democracy: PM Modi in Independence Day 2023 speech at Red Fort

    'Parivarvaad' and 'Bhai-Bhateejavaad' are enemies of democracy: PM Modi

    Video Icon
    Himachal Pradesh rains: Over 9 dead, several trapped after Shiva temple in Shimla collapses due to landslide WATCH AJR

    HP rains: Over 9 dead, several trapped after Shiva temple in Shimla collapses due to landslide | WATCH

    Video Icon
    History in the making, former J&K DGP on Centre's new CrPC, IPC move

    History in the making, former J&K DGP on Centre's new CrPC, IPC move

    Video Icon