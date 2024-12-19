Keerthy Suresh's salary for Atlee's 'Baby John'; details OUT

Keerthy Suresh's salary for her Bollywood debut in the Atlee-produced film 'Baby John' has been revealed.

Keerthy Suresh

South Indian actress Keerthy Suresh makes her Bollywood debut in 'Baby John', produced by Atlee and starring opposite Varun Dhawan. The film is set to release on December 25th.

Baby John Movie Team

'Baby John' is the Hindi remake of the Tamil blockbuster 'Theri'. The film's music is composed by Thaman. Promotions are in full swing. Read more: [Vijay at Keerthy Suresh's wedding](https://tamil.asianetnews.com/webstories/cinema/vijay-at-keerthy-suresh-wedding-viral-photos-gan-soq00i)

Baby John Press Meet

Following her recent wedding, Keerthy Suresh joined the 'Baby John' promotions in Mumbai. She received a warm welcome.

Keerthy Suresh's Salary

Keerthy Suresh reportedly earned ₹4 crore for 'Baby John', a significant increase from her usual South Indian film salary. Read more: [Is Keerthy Suresh quitting acting?](https://tamil.asianetnews.com/gallery/cinema/is-keerthy-suresh-quit-acting-after-wedding-gan-soo6yh)

Latest Videos