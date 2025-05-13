- Home
- Entertainment
- Keerthy Suresh, Rajkummar Rao collaborating for a new Bollywood film? Here's what we know
Keerthy Suresh, Rajkummar Rao collaborating for a new Bollywood film? Here's what we know
Despite the failure of her Bollywood debut, "Maidaan," Keerthy Suresh has signed on for another Hindi film. She will star alongside Rajkummar Rao in a movie centered around the Indian education system, playing the role of a teacher.
| Published : May 13 2025, 04:45 PM
1 Min read
Share this Photo Gallery
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
14
Image Credit : our own
Keerthy Suresh's New Film Update
Keerthy Suresh has signed her first film after her wedding. She will star opposite Rajkummar Rao in a Bollywood film about the Indian education system, playing a teacher.
24
Image Credit : Instagram
Keerthy Suresh in Another Bollywood Film
After marrying her longtime friend Antony Tattil in December 2024, Keerthy promoted her Bollywood debut 'Maidaan,' which unfortunately underperformed. This new film marks her second Bollywood venture.
34
Image Credit : our own
Keerthy to Star Opposite Surya
Keerthy Suresh is in talks for two Telugu films, one opposite Surya, directed by Venky Atluri. Official announcements are expected soon. She continues her acting career post-marriage, with opportunities in Bollywood and Telugu cinema.
44
Image Credit : our own
Keerthy Suresh in Hindi Web Series
Keerthy also stars in the web series 'Akka,' alongside Radhika Apte. The teaser generated significant buzz. The series will soon premiere on Netflix. Her Bollywood focus may lead to increased remuneration.
Top Stories