Keerthy Suresh shares stunning after-party pictures; dances heart out with husband Antony Thattil [PHOTOS]

Keerthy Suresh has shared stunning glimpses from her wedding after-party, following her dreamy wedding in a white gown. Dressed in a shimmering green slit gown, she celebrated the night with her husband, Antony Thattil. In a recent interview, she reflected on married life and cherished family moments

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
Published: Feb 24, 2025, 8:57 AM IST

South actress Keerthy Suresh has finally shared pictures from her wedding celebrations. After mesmerizing fans with her elegant wedding photos in a white gown, she has now posted glimpses from the after-party

budget 2025
article_image2

For the event, Keerthy opted for a shimmering green gown with a front slit. She complemented her look with smokey eyes, nude lips, and wavy hair, exuding grace and charm

article_image3

The actress arrived at the party venue holding hands with her husband, Antony Thattil, radiating happiness through her dazzling smile

article_image4

Sharing the pictures on social media, Keerthy expressed her joy, stating that they danced their hearts out at the after-party and officially wrapped up their wedding festivities

article_image5

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Keerthy reflected on how life has been post-marriage. She mentioned that not much had changed between her and Antony since they had been together for a long time

article_image6

The actress acknowledged the increased public attention following their wedding. While she was accustomed to being in the limelight, Antony was experiencing this level of attention for the first time, making it a new experience for him

article_image7

Keerthy remarked that the primary difference post-wedding was the union of their families, which made the entire journey unique and special

article_image8

She shared that while her relationship with Antony remained the same, the bond between their families and the shared celebrations added a beautiful new dimension to their lives

article_image9

The actress highlighted that these moments of togetherness, where their families interacted and built relationships, were among the most cherished aspects of their marriage

article_image10

Professionally, Keerthy Suresh was last seen in Baby John, alongside Varun Dhawan and Wamiqa Gabbi. Baby John released on 25th December

article_image11

The film is currently available for streaming on Prime Video, allowing fans to witness Keerthy's performance in her latest cinematic venture

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

BTS J-Hope solo world tour: Special Interaction with Squid Game star Lee Jung Jae MEG

BTS J-Hope solo world tour: Special Interaction with Squid Game star Lee Jung Jae

Samantha calls THESE actresses the current best in the Indian film industry MEG

Samantha calls THESE actresses the current best in the Indian film industry

Saba Azad on Bollywood, 'This is why I don't take up films...'; Deets inside MEG

Saba Azad on Bollywood, 'This is why I don't take up films...'; Deets inside

Boney Kapoor visits Mahakumbh Mela, amazed by the grandeur, calls it an 'unbelievable sight' NTI

Boney Kapoor visits Mahakumbh Mela, amazed by the grandeur, calls it an 'unbelievable sight'

Guru Randhawa shares health update: Punjabi star injured on sets of Shaunki Sardar MEG

Guru Randhawa shares health update: Punjabi star injured on sets of Shaunki Sardar

Recent Stories

Gold price FALLS on February 24th before Shiv Ratri: Check 24k rates ATG

Gold price FALLS on February 24th before Shiv Ratri: Check 24k rates

Chhaava Vicky Kaushal's historic drama earns Rs 326.75 crore in 10 days; movie turns out to be his biggest hit RBA

Chhaava: Vicky Kaushal's historic drama earns Rs326.75 crore in 10 days; movie turns out to be his biggest hit

Cleveland-Cliffs Stares At Tough Q4 As Weak Steel Prices, Sluggish Demand Weigh On Topline: Retail’s Divided

Cleveland-Cliffs Stares At Tough Q4 As Weak Steel Prices, Sluggish Demand Weigh On Topline: Retail’s Divided

Will Super Micro Stock’s Rally Resume? Most Retail Traders Eye Upside if AI Server Maker Meets Nasdaq Deadline For Financial Reports

Will Super Micro Stock’s Rally Resume? Most Retail Traders Eye Upside if AI Server Maker Meets Nasdaq Deadline For Financial Reports

RealReal Stock Rises On Q4 Revenue, GMV Performance: Retail Stays Extremely Bullish

RealReal Stock Rises On Q4 Revenue, GMV Performance: Retail Stays Extremely Bullish

Recent Videos

VIRAL | Train Chaos: Woman’s Accusation Sparks DRAMA Onboard!

VIRAL | Train Chaos: Woman’s Accusation Sparks DRAMA Onboard!

Video Icon
PM Modi Lays Foundation for Cancer Institute in Bageshwar Dham; Praises Maha Kumbh Arrangements!

PM Modi Lays Foundation for Cancer Institute in Bageshwar Dham; Praises Maha Kumbh Arrangements!

Video Icon
'Tu Bhai Hoga to Mai Behen Hai': Rakhi Sawant SLAMS Hindustani Bhau!

'Tu Bhai Hoga to Mai Behen Hai': Rakhi Sawant SLAMS Hindustani Bhau!

Video Icon
Odisha CM Mohan Majhi Takes Holy Dip, Performs Aarti at Triveni Sangam! | Asianet Newsable

Odisha CM Mohan Majhi Takes Holy Dip, Performs Aarti at Triveni Sangam! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
'We Are Called a Threat to Democracy!' – Meloni DEFENDS Modi and Trump at CPAC!

'We Are Called a Threat to Democracy!' – Meloni DEFENDS Modi and Trump at CPAC!

Video Icon