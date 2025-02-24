Keerthy Suresh shares stunning after-party pictures; dances heart out with husband Antony Thattil [PHOTOS]

Keerthy Suresh has shared stunning glimpses from her wedding after-party, following her dreamy wedding in a white gown. Dressed in a shimmering green slit gown, she celebrated the night with her husband, Antony Thattil. In a recent interview, she reflected on married life and cherished family moments

South actress Keerthy Suresh has finally shared pictures from her wedding celebrations. After mesmerizing fans with her elegant wedding photos in a white gown, she has now posted glimpses from the after-party

For the event, Keerthy opted for a shimmering green gown with a front slit. She complemented her look with smokey eyes, nude lips, and wavy hair, exuding grace and charm

The actress arrived at the party venue holding hands with her husband, Antony Thattil, radiating happiness through her dazzling smile

Sharing the pictures on social media, Keerthy expressed her joy, stating that they danced their hearts out at the after-party and officially wrapped up their wedding festivities

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Keerthy reflected on how life has been post-marriage. She mentioned that not much had changed between her and Antony since they had been together for a long time

The actress acknowledged the increased public attention following their wedding. While she was accustomed to being in the limelight, Antony was experiencing this level of attention for the first time, making it a new experience for him

Keerthy remarked that the primary difference post-wedding was the union of their families, which made the entire journey unique and special

She shared that while her relationship with Antony remained the same, the bond between their families and the shared celebrations added a beautiful new dimension to their lives

The actress highlighted that these moments of togetherness, where their families interacted and built relationships, were among the most cherished aspects of their marriage

Professionally, Keerthy Suresh was last seen in Baby John, alongside Varun Dhawan and Wamiqa Gabbi. Baby John released on 25th December

The film is currently available for streaming on Prime Video, allowing fans to witness Keerthy's performance in her latest cinematic venture

