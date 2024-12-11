Keerthy Suresh, Antony Thattil wedding update: Actress to get married on December 12 in Goa

Actor Keerthy Suresh and Antony Thattil will marry on December 12 in Goa. The actor uploaded a selfie, showing us the wedding preparations. According to reports, Keerthy Suresh and Antony Thattil were high school sweethearts who dated for 15 years.

Actress Keerthy Suresh, awaiting Baby John's release, will marry her long-term partner, Antony Thattil, in Goa on December 12. The pre-wedding celebrations started on December 10. Keerthy uploaded a photo of herself preparing for the pre-wedding ceremony. Details regarding her nuptials have been kept quiet.

On December 10, Keerthy's pal posted a photo of herself wearing a customised robe with Kitty printed on the back. She is seen wearing a top bun, ready for the make-up specialists to work their magic.

The actor re-shared the image, which was captioned, "Here we gooo!! And the madness begins (sic)," followed by a heart emoji.

Keerthy and Antony Thattil came in Goa last week, accompanied by their family, for their wedding. They posted images of their travel tickets with the hashtag, "#KAwedding."

Keerthy's wedding invitation was leaked on social media a few weeks ago. It read, "It is our great pleasure to inform you that our daughter is getting married in an intimate gathering. We hold your blessings in high regard and sincerely hope you will keep them in your thoughts and prayers. We would be grateful if you coupld shower your blessings upon them as they begin a new chapter of their lives together (sic)."

According to reports, Keerthy Suresh and Antony Thattil were high school sweethearts who dated for 15 years.

