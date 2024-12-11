Keerthy Suresh, Antony Thattil wedding update: Actress to get married on December 12 in Goa

Actor Keerthy Suresh and Antony Thattil will marry on December 12 in Goa. The actor uploaded a selfie, showing us the wedding preparations. According to reports, Keerthy Suresh and Antony Thattil were high school sweethearts who dated for 15 years. 

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Dec 11, 2024, 2:47 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 11, 2024, 2:47 PM IST

keerthy suresh

Actress Keerthy Suresh, awaiting Baby John's release, will marry her long-term partner, Antony Thattil, in Goa on December 12. The pre-wedding celebrations started on December 10. Keerthy uploaded a photo of herself preparing for the pre-wedding ceremony. Details regarding her nuptials have been kept quiet.

article_image2

On December 10, Keerthy's pal posted a photo of herself wearing a customised robe with Kitty printed on the back. She is seen wearing a top bun, ready for the make-up specialists to work their magic.

article_image3

The actor re-shared the image, which was captioned, "Here we gooo!! And the madness begins (sic)," followed by a heart emoji.

article_image4

Keerthy and Antony Thattil came in Goa last week, accompanied by their family, for their wedding. They posted images of their travel tickets with the hashtag, "#KAwedding."

article_image5

Keerthy's wedding invitation was leaked on social media a few weeks ago. It read, "It is our great pleasure to inform you that our daughter is getting married in an intimate gathering. We hold your blessings in high regard and sincerely hope you will keep them in your thoughts and prayers. We would be grateful if you coupld shower your blessings upon them as they begin a new chapter of their lives together (sic)."

article_image6

According to reports, Keerthy Suresh and Antony Thattil were high school sweethearts who dated for 15 years. 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Did Bengali star couple Dev-Rukmini Maitra BREAK UP? Read details RBA

Did Bengali star couple Dev-Rukmini Maitra BREAK UP? Read details

Rajnikanth's 75th Birthday Surprise: Exciting collaboration with Mani Ratnam revealed; Read on NTI

Rajinikanth’s 75th Birthday Surprise: Exciting collaboration with Mani Ratnam revealed; Read on

Crime Patrol fame Sapna Singh's 14-year-old son found dead; drug overdose feared AJR

Crime Patrol actor Sapna Singh demands justice after 14-year-old son's suspicious death; two arrested

VIDEO Meri shaadi ho rahi hai,' says Sobhita Dhulipala as she dances to dhol beats before marrying Naga Chaitanya RBA

VIDEO: 'Meri shaadi ho rahi hai,' says Sobhita Dhulipala as she dances to dhol beats before marrying Naga

Amid Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan divorce news, the couple dances to 'Desi Girl'; video goes VIRAL (WATCH) RBA

Amid Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan divorce news, the couple dances to 'Desi Girl'; video goes VIRAL (WATCH)

Recent Stories

Pushpa 2: Another SHOCKING death at Allu Arjun's film matinee show; read details RBA

Pushpa 2: Another SHOCKING death at Allu Arjun's film matinee show; read details

Karnataka govt to pay Royal family Rs 3000 crore in TDR for Bengaluru palace grounds vkp

Karnataka govt to pay Royal family Rs 3000 crore in TDR for Bengaluru palace grounds

Bengaluru techie suicide case Why #NikitaSinghania, #RitaKaushik, #Accenture trending on social media along with Atul Subhash?

Bengaluru techie suicide case: Why #NikitaSinghania, #RitaKaushik trending on social media?

Tamil Nadu Weather: IMD issues heavy rain alert in 6 districts owing to low-pressure system in Bay of Bengal dmn

Tamil Nadu Weather: IMD issues heavy rain alert in 6 districts owing to low-pressure system in Bay of Bengal

Which planet spins the fastest jupiter anr

Which planet spins the fastest?

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon