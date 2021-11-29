Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal wedding's latest updates: 45 hotels booked in Ranthambore; read more

The latest report suggests that 45 hotels have been booked for the grand wedding of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal in December; read on

Bollywood actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are all set to get hitched in a few weeks. Their December wedding in Rajasthan has been the talk of the town for the last many weeks now. Till now, Katrina or Vicky have talked about the wedding, both are hush about the whole wedding.



But many details are coming out each day and grabbing headlines. According to reports, around 45 hotels have been booked for Katrina and Vicky’s wedding allegedly held on December 9. The wedding will happen at Rajasthan’s Six Senses Resort, Barwara in Sowai Madhopur.



Last week, Vicky’s cousin rubbish their wedding news and said that there’s no wedding happening. Vicky's sister Dr Upasana Vohra said that the information about the wedding is just rumours and the two stars have no such programs. Also Read: Salman Khan to Shah Rukh to Deepika Padukone; celebs who will not attend Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal's wedding

Upasana Vohra said that she talked to her brother, adding that the actor would have told her anything of that sort. Upasana further replied that such narratives often get reported in Bollywood.

Earlier, some news said that filmmaker Shashank Khaitan will be one of the confirmed guests at the wedding along with Varun Dhawan and his wife, Natasha. It was also reported that Farah Khan and Karan Johar will be choreographing for the Sangeet ceremonies.

