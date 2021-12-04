  • Facebook
    Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal's wedding to have 120 guests? Here's what we know

    First Published Dec 4, 2021, 3:14 PM IST
    Bollywood stars Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are not revealing any details related to their wedding. Will there only be 120 people in their high prolific marriage? Here's what we know about the same.

    Bollywood stars Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are tight-lipped about their wedding, but if rumours are true, then they may get married on December 9 in Rajasthan.  Reportedly, their wedding will take place at  Rajasthan’s Six Senses Fort Barwara, Sawai Madhopur district. The pair is not leaving any stone unturned to make sure that their wedding is a hush. 

    Now according to an ETimes report, the Sawai Madhopur’s district administration had a meeting where they were discussing about the arrangements related to the high prolific wedding. The officials were discussing crowd controlling techniques and security arrangements. Also read: Salman Khan once embarrassed Katrina Kaif by calling her 'Katrina Kapoor' at Arpita Khan's wedding
     

     Sawai Madhopur district collector Rajendra Kishan who had headed the meeting had told the publication that the meeting was held to discuss various aspects related to the wedding, including law and order. They had officials from various departments like the traffic department, forest officials and transport department. There shall also be 120 guests in all, and they will be allowed entry on the basis of double vaccination certificates and RT-PCR tests. Also read: Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif wedding: Collector confirms wedding; says entry only to fully vaccinated guests

    Although Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal haven't revealed official details related to their wedding, multiple sources have claimed that preparations related to their big day have already started taking place. If we trust the same, groom-to-be Vicky was seen at Katrina's place yesterday, and it looks like he had come for an outfit trial. Although, an official confirmation related to the same is pending.
     

    As per the earlier reports, Vicky and Katrina's guest list may include famous names from the Hindi film industry. Karan Johar, Ali Abbas Zafar, Kabir Khan, Mini Mathur, Rohit Shetty, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal have been few of the shortlisted names on the guest list. Now we are really waiting for the pair to tell the truth. As everyone is waiting for the big fat wedding of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal to take place, many fans are eager to know about all the details of the wedding.

