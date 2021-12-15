Kate Winslet on intimate scenes in Titanic with Leonardo DiCaprio; actress says 'It was Really Amazing'

Kate Winslet recently talked over her bonding with Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio, shared that they trade guidance about personal life and more.

Titanic is one of the must-watch films till date; Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet’s chemistry were outstanding. Their passionate and steamy sex scene from the film was the selling point. Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet won many hearts as Jack and Rose. Recently Oscar-winning English actress Kate Winslet talked about her role in the film Titanic and her experience working with Leonardo DiCaprio.



Kate Winslet also talked about their iconic scene from James Cameron’s Titanic and revealed that they both (Leo and Kate) were in love with their characters. “That moment was not us. Nonetheless, we were engrossed in what it all had to be about. Actually, the Rose in me was kind of in love with the Jack in him.”



Kate Winslet also shared that she had an amazing bond with Leonardo DiCaprio, “It was really amazing. The camera then stopped rolling, he stood up and walked away, and the scene was over. ‘What a shame that’s over,’ I recalled thinking as I lay there. Because it was a pleasant experience. That was the case.”

The Holiday actor was last seen in the limited series Mare of Easttown, shot in Pennsylvania. The show was produced by Karen Wacker, and written by Brad Ingelsby. Craig Zobel directs mare of Easttown. It is set as a murder puzzle and Kate’s character Mare plays a police officer of the town.

