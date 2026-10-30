Kanika Mann wins the captaincy challenge and gets saved from the evictions next week. However, the quarrel between Gullu and Yung DSA adds new drama to the show.

The most recent episode of Bigg Boss 20 witnessed heated arguments, shocking clashes and also an announcement about the captaincy position. However, while the contestants found it difficult to maintain their relation during the task, Kanika Mann managed to beat her opponents and become the captain of the house.

Kanika Mann Becomes The New Captain of Bigg Boss 20 House

Bigg Boss presented a shape-based task where the contestants had to position themselves inside the shapes whenever the buzzer rang. Those who couldn't find a place would be disqualified from the captaincy race. Mahhi Vij was assigned the task of making elimination decisions during the challenge.

Several heated moments were witnessed in the contest, especially between Gullu and Yung DSA, whose argument turned into a physical fight. Scout OP and Arishfa Khan also got into an argument, creating tension in the house.

As the rounds continued, the contestants slowly started to get eliminated and eventually Kanika emerged as the winner. She was declared as the captain of the Bigg Boss 20 house.

Kanika Gets Saved From Eviction Next Week

Kanika gets another advantage through winning the captaincy. The actress of Naagin 7 is now immune to elimination in next week and is safe from being evicted from the show. It now has to be seen how she handles the house with the given responsibility and advantage.

You can watch Bigg Boss Daily at 9 pm on Jio Hotstar and at 10:30 pm on Colors TV.