Bigg Boss Telugu 10: Ram Prasad and Varshini are reportedly safe from eviction this week. But who is still in the danger zone? Check the latest elimination buzz and voting trends.

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 10 gets more intense

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 10 is getting more exciting by the day. Housemates are currently playing the BB Hotel task, and viewers are loving the entertainment. Big Boss divided the contestants into different zones with special roles for this activity. Red zone contestants are working as hotel staff, yellow zone members are playing owners, and green zone contestants are enjoying as guests.

Big Boss introduced a brand new Snakes and Ladders game to spice up the competition this week. Contestants split into two teams and fought hard to win. Each team had one owner and two workers battling it out on the board. Rolling the dice and moving across the board kept the game really tense and interesting.

This task brought plenty of funny moments alongside the serious competition thanks to hilarious punishments. Certain board boxes forced players to take on weird challenges. Sudheer had to hang upside down for some time, which made everyone laugh out loud. Vamsi stole the show by acting like an old foreign man, and his comedy timing with Shwetha brought non-stop entertainment. These light-hearted moments gave everyone a nice break from the heavy tasks.

Who escaped the danger zone?

Big Boss shocked the housemates last week with a sudden double elimination. Shalini Patel had to pack her bags based on audience votes and the green zone members' decision. Big Boss warned everyone early in the eighth week that poor performers or red zone members could face direct mid-week elimination. Because of this threat, all contestants are pushing hard to change their zones and reach safety.

Contestants put aside their recent arguments and enjoyed the Snakes and Ladders task together. The BB Hotel task finally came to an end after all the chaos. Ram Prasad and Varshini collected the highest number of stars, moving straight from the red zone to the green zone. Vamsi earned the maximum money, so he upgraded from the red zone to the yellow zone. Rohit, Vamsi, Debjani, Siva, Sudheer, and Jhansi are finally in nominations this week. We have to wait and see who leaves the house this Sunday.