Veteran actor Sir Patrick Stewart, best known for Star Trek and X-Men, has passed away at 86. Here's a look at his early life, iconic roles and remarkable acting career.

Veteran British actor Sir Patrick Stewart, best known for his iconic roles in Star Trek and X-Men, has passed away at the age of 86. The legendary actor died at his home in Los Angeles on October 28, 2026, following a brief illness involving Alzheimer's disease and Lewy body dementia. His death was announced by his longtime spokesperson in a statement shared on his social media accounts.

Who Was Sir Patrick Stewart?

Born on July 13, 1940, in Mirfield, Yorkshire, England, Patrick Stewart built an extraordinary career spanning theatre, television and films. Before becoming a globally recognised screen actor, he spent several years performing with the prestigious Royal Shakespeare Company.

Stewart gained worldwide recognition for playing Captain Jean-Luc Picard in the popular science-fiction television series Star Trek: The Next Generation, which premiered in 1987. His performance made him one of the most recognisable faces of the franchise.

He also became widely popular among superhero fans for portraying Professor Charles Xavier, also known as Professor X, in the X-Men film franchise. His powerful screen presence and distinctive voice made both characters memorable.

Awards, Personal Life And Legacy

Throughout his six-decade-long career, Stewart received several prestigious honours for his contribution to acting. He was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in 2010 for his services to drama.

He married singer-songwriter Sunny Ozell in 2013 and is survived by his wife and two children.

Sir Patrick Stewart leaves behind a remarkable legacy in theatre, television and cinema. His performances across generations will continue to be remembered by audiences worldwide.