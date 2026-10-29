Priyanka Chopra Jonas celebrated Karwa Chauth in the US, sharing intimate family moments with Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie while dressed in traditional red attire to mark the annual festival.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas Celebrates Karwa Chauth

Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas celebrated Karwa Chauth in the US with her family, offering fans a glimpse into the intimate festivities through a series of Instagram stories. The actor shared special moments from the occasion, which included a sweet mehendi design, adorable family moments and a picture with her husband, Nick Jonas, after what appeared to be the completion of the traditional ritual.

In one of her Instagram stories, Priyanka showcased a DIY mehendi design on her palm, featuring the initials ‘NJ’ for Nick Jonas and ‘MM’ for their daughter, Malti Marie. Sharing the picture, the actor wrote, “Piya ke naam ki.. happy karwachauth to all those celebrating,” extending her wishes to everyone observing the festival. Priyanka also shared a heartwarming picture of Nick spending time with Malti Marie, captioning it, “Daddy’s home! My whole world in one frame.. happy karwachauth.” The candid family moment captured the spirit of the celebration, with the actor expressing her joy at having her loved ones together for the occasion.

Festive Traditions and Rituals

For the festivities, Priyanka embraced traditional Indian attire, dressing in a vibrant red outfit with gold detailing. She completed her look with sindoor, traditional jewellery and subtle makeup, keeping her festive appearance elegant. In another story, she was seen waiting for the moon to appear, playfully asking, “When will this moon come out?” The actor later shared a picture with Nick as the couple appeared to have completed the Karwa Chauth ritual. In the photograph, Priyanka held a traditional decorated thali and a sieve, with a lit diya adding to the festive atmosphere. She captioned the moment, “Ok I’m filmy every year..,” while tagging Nick. Priyanka’s glimpses from the celebration offered fans a peek into how the actor marked Karwa Chauth away from India, keeping up with her annual ritual.

Meanwhile, several celebrities have shared glimpses from their Karwa Chauth celebrations, with the festive fervour gripping the country. On Karwa Chauth, married women seek the long life, health and well-being of their husbands. To mark the occasion in traditional style, women dressed in their finest attire--mostly in red--and adorned with ornaments gathered near local water bodies. They performed rituals, offered prayers, and later sang bhajans and danced in a celebratory spirit.