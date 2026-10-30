Global director SS Rajamouli repeatedly stated that Bobbili Brahmanna remains his top favorite film among all works directed by K Raghavendra Rao. Rajamouli watched this classic film after becoming an assistant director, and every frame impressed him deeply. He highlighted the iconic crane shot introducing actor Chalapathi Rao into the village, explaining how that single shot perfectly established the authority of the village judge post without requiring any police system.