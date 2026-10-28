Karwa Chauth is a fasting festival observed by married Hindu women for the longevity and well-being of their husbands. This year, it falls on October 29, with specific city-wise moonrise timings and evening puja muhurats guiding the rituals. Devotees will break their day-long fast only after spotting the moon and performing traditional offerings.

Karwa Chauth is a Hindu festival observed by many married women who fast for a day and give prayers for long life, good health and wealth of their spouses. The fast is broken with the moonrise after the evening prayers and the traditional moon-sighting rites. Karwa Chauth this year will fall on Thursday, October 29.

Below you can find the moonrise timings city-wise for Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata and other major Indian cities. Also check out the puja muhurat and vital fasting facts.

According to Drik Panchang, Moon will rise at 8:17 PM in New Delhi, 9 PM in Mumbai, 8:55 PM in Bengaluru and 7:47 PM in Kolkata. The times of the moon rising would vary for the followers in other places like Jaipur, Lucknow, Hyderabad, Chennai and Ahmedabad.

Karwa Chauth 2026: Expected City-Wise Moonrise Timings

New Delhi: 8:17 PM

Mumbai: 9:00 PM

Bengaluru: 8:55 PM

Kolkata: 7:47 PM

Noida: 8:16 PM

Gurugram: 8:18 PM

Chandigarh: 8:12 PM

Jaipur: 8:28 PM

Lucknow: 8:06 PM

Patna: 7:52 PM

Bhopal: 8:31 PM

Indore: 8:39 PM

Ahmedabad: 8:52 PM

Pune: 8:58 PM

Hyderabad: 8:41 PM

Chennai: 8:44 PM

Nagpur: 8:29 PM

Raipur: 8:18 PM

The evening puja muhurat in New Delhi runs from 5:38 PM to 6:56 PM and the Chaturthi Tithi is set to finish at 10:09 PM.

Karwa Chauth is celebrated on the Chaturthi Tithi of Krishna Paksha of the Hindu lunar calendar. The holiday is linked to prayers for the welfare and longevity of one’s husband. The fast is held from daybreak till the moon is spotted, at which time the evening puja and other rites are performed.

Women fasting can use the nighttime hours to do the traditional puja, listen to the Karwa Chauth Vrat Katha, and prepare for the moon-sighting rite. The fast ends when the Moon is spotted and the usual offering is made.

After seeing the Moon, devotees offer Arghya, or water, and perform the traditional rituals before breaking their fast. Local visibility conditions may influence when the Moon may be viewed.

Karwa Chauth 2026: Evening Puja Muhurat

The evening puja is a significant aspect of the Karwa Chauth celebration. The puja muhurat in New Delhi is from 5:38 PM to 6:56 PM on October 29.

During this time, devotees worship Goddess Parvati and Lord Shiva, do traditional pujas, and listen to the Vrat Katha. The particular ceremonies may differ depending on family and regional customs. The puja muhurat should not be confused with moonrise time. The evening worship takes place before the Moon appears, while the moon-sighting ritual and fast-breaking ceremony follow later.