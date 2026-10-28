4 5 Image Credit : Colors Kannada

What exactly did Yashas say?

Yashas exposed a major secret in front of everyone during the task. He shouted at Gagan, asking if he was his junior to just shut up and take orders. Yashas also mocked Gagan's acting career, asking if he was a first hero at 25, and revealed that Thandav had joked about mutton biryani waiting for Gagan this weekend. Other housemates kept throwing water on Gagan while Yashas insulted him.