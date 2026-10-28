Nita Ambani and Isha Ambani Piramal embraced understated elegance at Jio Platforms’ IPO listing ceremony in Mumbai. While Nita chose an ivory saree with blue detailing, Isha added a vibrant touch in a red kurta set

Nita Ambani opted for a graceful ivory saree at the Jio Platforms IPO listing ceremony, proving that understated fashion can make a lasting impression. The saree featured delicate blue floral motifs, along with elephant designs and an intricately patterned border that added character to the traditional ensemble.

A powder-blue trim with tassel detailing on the pallu brought a subtle touch of colour to the otherwise neutral outfit. She completed the look with a matching blouse, keeping the overall styling elegant and refined.

Her accessories, however, added a touch of glamour. Nita paired the saree with statement diamond earrings, diamond bangles and a layered pearl necklace. The combination of traditional Indian craftsmanship and sparkling jewellery gave her look a sophisticated finish, perfectly suited to the high-profile corporate occasion.

Isha Ambani Piramal Adds a Bold Touch in a Red Kurta Set

Isha Ambani Piramal chose a brighter colour palette for the landmark event, stepping out in a striking red kurta set. Her outfit featured a long, straight-cut kurta paired with matching red trousers and a coordinating dupatta, creating a seamless monochromatic look.

Unlike her mother's ivory ensemble, Isha's outfit relied on a bold, uniform shade to make a statement. The vibrant red brought energy to her appearance, while the relatively simple silhouette kept the look comfortable and contemporary.

She accessorised with oversized diamond earrings and red pumps that complemented the outfit. Leaving her hair open added to the relaxed feel of the ensemble. With minimal styling and a standout colour choice, Isha demonstrated how a simple ethnic outfit can work beautifully for an important business occasion.

Akash Ambani Says Jio IPO Response Exceeded Expectations

Beyond the fashion spotlight, the Jio Platforms IPO listing ceremony marked a significant corporate milestone for the Ambani family. Addressing the gathering, Akash Ambani, managing director of Jio Platforms, spoke about the overwhelming investor interest in the company's public offering.

He said the response had surpassed expectations, with the IPO reportedly becoming fully subscribed within just 95 minutes of its launch. Akash described the pace of subscriptions as unprecedented, highlighting the strong demand across investor categories.

According to his remarks at the ceremony, the offering attracted bids worth more than Rs 7.5 lakh crore and received over 1.3 crore applications. The figures underscored the considerable interest in the company's market debut.