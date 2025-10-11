- Home
- Entertainment
- Karwa Chauth 2025: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Celebrate Karwa Chauth in New York With Malti
Karwa Chauth 2025: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Celebrate Karwa Chauth in New York With Malti
Karwa Chauth 2025: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrated Karwa Chauth in New York with their daughter Malti. Their heartfelt photos, traditional outfits and love filled moments beautifully reflected their bond and respect for Indian culture
Love Across Continents
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas marked Karwa Chauth with love and laughter in New York. The actress shared glimpses of their intimate celebration on Instagram, revealing that Nick flew home mid-tour just to be with her. Fans flooded the post with love, admiring their bond and how beautifully they uphold Indian traditions even while living abroad.
Priyanka’s Traditional Glow
Priyanka looked resplendent in a red embroidered suit paired with matching bangles, a bindi, and statement earrings — a look symbolizing prosperity and marital bliss. With softly styled hair and minimal makeup, her glow spoke volumes. Beside her stood Nick in a classic white kurta, both surrounded by diyas and candles that lit up their New York home.
Malti’s Adorable Participation
The couple’s daughter, Malti Marie, stole the show. One photo showed her scribbling on a notepad amid red festive decorations, while another captured her little hands adorned with henna — just like her mother’s. It was a heartwarming moment that reflected how tradition is being passed down to the next generation.
Priyanka’s Mehendi Moment
Priyanka’s Instagram Story also showcased her intricate mehendi design with “Nicholas” written on her palm. In another picture, her and Malti’s hands appeared side by side — a touching symbol of family, love, and the merging of two cultures.
A Blend of Love and Tradition
Despite being thousands of miles from India, Priyanka made sure every ritual was followed. From fasting and dressing up traditionally to decorating her home with diyas, she embodied the festival’s spirit. Married since 2018, Priyanka and Nick continue to celebrate both their cultures with equal devotion.
Priyanka Chopra on the Professional Front
On the professional front, Priyanka recently appeared in Heads of State alongside Idris Elba and John Cena. She will next be seen with Mahesh Babu in SSMB29 and as a 19th-century Caribbean pirate in The Bluff.