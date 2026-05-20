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Inside Photos of Mohanlal’s Luxury Ooty Villa ‘Hideaway’ Surrounded by Lush Greenery
Superstar Mohanlal has opened the doors to his private Ooty villa ‘Hideaway’, giving fans a glimpse of his serene hill retreat featuring elegant interiors, colonial charm, and beautifully maintained lush green gardens.
Mohanlal Opens His Ooty Villa ‘Hideaway’ to Fans
Superstar Mohanlal has opened his private Ooty villa for his fans. The actor, who has worked in over 400 films across five languages, has a massive fan base. Following in Mammootty's footsteps, who also opened his Kochi home, Mohanlal is giving fans a chance to experience his peaceful hill station home.
Colonial Charm Amid Scenic Hills
Mohanlal's villa, 'Hideaway', is just a 15-minute drive from Ooty town. The house has a classic colonial feel with its wooden floors, light-coloured walls, and fancy chandeliers. A bright turquoise sofa in the living room adds a pop of colour, making the space feel super cosy and welcoming.
A Peaceful Reading Room for Book Lovers
This three-bedroom villa has a lovely reading room with an earthy vibe. A tan leather sofa on the wooden floor creates the perfect spot to chill. The room also has a small bookshelf and a fireplace decorated with Mohanlal's caricatures, making it perfect for a quiet evening.
A Unique Gun Room and Bar Corner
One of the coolest spots in the villa is this secret gun room that also works as a bar. Vintage guns on the walls give it an old-world charm. The bar has a great collection of wines and spirits. Big, open windows let in plenty of sunlight, making it a great place to relax.
Mohanlal’s Calm and Elegant Master Bedroom
This is the master bedroom that Mohanlal himself used. It's designed with calming grey colours. The soft lighting and large bed make the room feel very peaceful. Plus, it has direct access to the garden, bringing the outdoors in.
A Beautiful Garden in Full Bloom
A huge, green garden surrounds the villa. It's full of rare hill flowers and tall trees. This is the perfect spot for a daytime picnic or a barbecue dinner cooked by Mohanlal's own chef. 'Hideaway' is truly a peaceful getaway for anyone visiting.
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