Jackie Shroff, Sharad Kelkar, and Neha Sargam will star in the upcoming rural horror film 'Kheti'. The first poster for the film, a story about fear, family, and the past, was unveiled. The film is written and directed by Haris Imtiyaz Khan.

Actor Jackie Shroff, Sharad Kelkar and Neha Sargam are set to share screen space in the upcoming rural horror film 'Kheti'. The first poster from the upcoming horror film was unveiled on Wednesday afternoon. The film is said to be a story rooted in fear, family and the dark cost of facing the past.

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The caption of the post read, "Kheti jagne wali hai." Take a look at the poster View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jackie Shroff (@apnabhidu)

'Kheti' Cast and Crew

'Kheti' has been written and directed by Haris Imtiyaz Khan. The film is produced by Sana Khan under the banner of BlackCanvas Studio.

Apart from Jackie Shroff, Sharad Kelkar and Neha Sargam, the film also stars Virendra Saxena and Shaji Choudhary in key roles. More details about the project are under wraps.

Jackie Shroff's Other Projects

Jackie Shroff is also set to enter the superhero space with his upcoming family sci-fi film 'The Great Grand Superhero - Aliens ka Aagman'.

The actor was last seen in 'Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri', starring Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday. He will also be seen in Ahmed Khan's upcoming comedy film 'Welcome To The Jungle'. The film has a huge star cast including Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon among others. (ANI)