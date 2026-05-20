Salman Khan wished his bodyguard Shera a happy birthday, just hours after expressing anger at photographers outside Hinduja Hospital. He posted a photo with Shera and also wrote strong notes against the press for their insensitivity.

Just hours after strongly reacting to photographers outside Mumbai's Hinduja Hospital, Salman Khan shared a birthday wish for his close friend and longtime bodyguard Shera. Salman took to his Instagram Stories and posted a picture with Shera, aka Gurmeet Singh Jolly. In the photo, the actor is seen standing close to Shera with his arm around his shoulder. Along with the picture, he wrote a caption that read, Happy bday Shera ...@beingshera." Take a look

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Salman Khan lashes out at paparazzi

Earlier, Salman had shared a series of angry posts after videos from outside Hinduja Hospital went viral. The videos from outside the hospital showed Salman visibly upset with photographers gathered outside the premises. In one of the post, the actor said he has always supported the press, but was hurt to see photographers trying to make content out of someone's pain.

Salman wrote, "If I see any press at a hospital enjoying my pain. The press that I have stood for interacted with, took care to make sure that they also earn their bread n butter."

In another strong message, Salman said he may be 60, but he has "not forgotten how to fight". He wrote, "Saath saal ka ho gaya hoon lekin ladna nahiin bhoola yeh yaad rakh lena, jail mein dalo ge haaa haar (I'm 60-years-old, but I haven't forgotten how to fight - remember that. Even if you put me in jail) ."

On the work front

On the work front, Salman will next be seen in the film 'Maatrubhumi', where he will share screen space with Chitrangada Singh. The film, earlier titled 'Battle of Galwan', is based on the 2020 Galwan Valley clash between India and China. Directed by Apoorva Lakhia and produced under Salman Khan Films, 'Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace' is expected to release soon. (ANI)