Karuppu, starring Suriya and Trisha Krishnan, is witnessing a strong pre release buzz with advance bookings crossing Rs 7.30 crore worldwide. Directed by RJ Balaji, the Tamil action drama is seeing steady demand across domestic and overseas markets, setting the stage for a powerful opening day at the box office.

The upcoming Tamil action drama Karuppu, starring Suriya alongside Trisha Krishnan, is witnessing solid pre release buzz as it gears up for a worldwide theatrical release on May 14, 2026.

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Advance booking surge across key markets

Directed by RJ Balaji, Karuppu has been registering consistent advance booking growth across Tamil Nadu, other Indian states, and overseas territories including the Gulf region, North America, and parts of Europe where Tamil cinema has a strong audience base.

Trade reports indicate that early shows in major centres are filling up steadily, with distributors increasing screen allocation in select locations due to rising demand.

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Worldwide pre sales cross Rs 7.30 crore milestone

As per box office tracking updates shared by industry analyst reports, Karuppu has crossed approximately ₹7.30 crore in worldwide advance bookings. The figure reflects combined domestic and international pre sales, with momentum reportedly improving as release day nears.

While Tamil Nadu remains the strongest contributor, overseas markets have also shown healthy traction, particularly for prime time shows and weekend screenings.

Industry tracking last minute rush potential

Trade experts suggest that the final 24 hours before release could see a further spike in bookings, a pattern commonly observed for major Tamil star releases. Additional shows and early morning screenings are also being considered in some circuits depending on demand.

Some reports also indicate that pre release discussions around word of mouth and early fan reactions may influence final day ticket movement.