Kartik Aaryan to Sonam Kapoor: 7 Bollywood stars who are strict vegetarians
Several prominent Bollywood stars are vegetarians. Actors like Kartik Aaryan, Sonam Kapoor, R Madhavan, and more abstain from non-vegetarian food.
| Published : Apr 30 2025, 01:56 PM
1 Min read
Image Credit : Social Media
Kartik Aaryan
Popular Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan is also a vegetarian.
Image Credit : Social Media
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor doesn't like non-vegetarian food at all. Because of this, Sonam has given it up.
Image Credit : Social Media
Vidya Balan
Vidya Balan has often mentioned her glowing skin and attributed it to her vegetarian diet.
Image Credit : Social Media
John Abraham
John Abraham is a vegan, which often surprises people.
Image Credit : Social Media
Amitabh Bachchan
Amitabh Bachchan himself has revealed several times that he eats a pure vegetarian diet.
Image Credit : Social Media
R Madhavan
R Madhavan also never eats non-vegetarian food. He himself revealed this.
Image Credit : Social Media
Vidyut Jammwal
Vidyut Jammwal's name is also included in this list. He stays away from non-vegetarian food.
