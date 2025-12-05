After 26 years, Rajinikanth's blockbuster hit film Padayappa is set to be re-released in theaters. Let's see when the film is releasing.

Padayappa Re-Release : Some films remain etched in the hearts of fans no matter how much time passes. The characters and dialogues of that film become ingrained in their minds. They watch it again and again with the same enthusiasm as watching a new film when it's broadcast on TV. In that lineup, a blockbuster film is Padayappa. In this film starring Rajinikanth as the hero, his combo with Ramya Krishnan still has a huge fan following.

News has emerged that Padayappa is set to be re-released in theaters after many years. Padayappa will be re-released on December 12 with new technological standards. Trade analyst Sridhar Pillai has confirmed this information. It is not clear if this will be a worldwide re-release. This re-release is being done to celebrate Rajinikanth's birthday. In 2017, Padayappa was re-released in a few selected theaters. At that time, the film was released on December 11.

Padayappa is a film directed by K.S. Ravikumar, released in 1999. The main highlight of this film, which was a mix of action, emotion, and mass appeal, was Ramya Krishnan's Neelambari character and Rajinikanth's Padayappa character. The scenes and dialogues featuring both of them are still a huge hit. This film, which saw the peak of Rajinism, is returning to theaters after 26 years. Along with Rajinikanth, Soundarya, Ramya Krishnan, Sivaji Ganesan, Nassar, and Lakshmi also played important roles.

Meanwhile, the box office details of Padayappa have also been revealed. According to reports from film trade analysts, Padayappa collected around 50 crore rupees at that time. They also state that in today's value, this would be more than a hundred crores. Padayappa was the first Tamil cinema film to collect 50 crores. It is noteworthy that this film, directed by Suresh Krishna, still serves as a reference for many mass films today.