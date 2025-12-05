Samantha to Hema Malini: 8 Bollywood Actresses Who Married Already Married Men
Many Bollywood actresses have made headlines for marrying divorced men. From Kareena Kapoor to Samantha Ruth Prabhu, these stars found love again and are happily married, embracing second chances in their personal lives.
Actresses Who Married Divorced Men
In recent years, Bollywood has seen several actresses marry divorced men, breaking stereotypes and embracing love. These couples are living happily, proving that second chances in love can lead to joy, companionship, and a fulfilling personal life, inspiring fans across the country.
Samantha and Raj Nidimoru
After her split from Naga Chaitanya, Samantha Ruth Prabhu tied the knot with filmmaker Raj Nidimoru, co-director of The Family Man series. Raj was previously married to Shyamali Dey. The couple’s wedding was a private affair, marking a new chapter in Samantha’s life.
Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor
Saif Ali Khan, previously married to Amrita Singh for 13 years, tied the knot with Kareena Kapoor on October 16, 2012. Since then, the couple has been one of Bollywood’s most celebrated pairs, admired for their love and glamorous lifestyle.
Dharmendra and Hema Malini
Superstar Dharmendra first married Prakash Kaur in 1954 at age 19. Later, he fell in love with Dream Girl Hema Malini and reportedly converted to Islam to marry her. The iconic couple tied the knot in 1979, becoming one of Bollywood’s legendary pairs.
Shilpa and Raj Kundra
Shilpa Shetty fell in love with Raj Kundra when he was already married. After his previous relationship ended, the couple tied the knot in 2009. Today, they are happily married and are proud parents to two children, sharing a strong bond in Bollywood.
Rani Mukerji and Aditya
Rani Mukerji grew close to filmmaker Aditya Chopra, son of Yash Chopra. After his divorce from Payal Khanna, Rani and Aditya’s relationship blossomed. The couple married on April 21, 2014, and have since maintained a low-profile yet strong bond in Bollywood.
Sridevi and Boney Kapoor
Bollywood icon Sridevi fell in love with Boney Kapoor while he was married to Mona Kapoor. After leaving Mona and their two children, Boney married Sridevi on June 2, 1996. The couple remained one of Bollywood’s most glamorous and admired pairs until Sridevi’s untimely demise.
Mahesh Bhupathi and Lara Dutta
Former Miss Universe Lara Dutta tied the knot with tennis star Mahesh Bhupathi on February 16, 2011. This was Mahesh’s second marriage, after his split from model Shvetha Jaishankar. The couple continues to share a strong bond, balancing family life and careers gracefully.
Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi
Honey Irani and Javed Akhtar married in 1972. Years later, Javed’s bond with Shabana Azmi grew, leading to his divorce from Honey. He then married Shabana in a simple Muslim ceremony, forming one of Bollywood’s most respected and enduring couples.
