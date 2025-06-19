- Home
Karisma Kapoor was seen at Mumbai airport with her children as they headed to Delhi for her ex-husband Sunjay Kapur’s funeral after his sudden death.
Karisma Kapoor left for Delhi on Thursday to attend the funeral of her ex-husband, Sanjay Kapoor. Photos from the airport have surfaced. Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan also left with her.
Karisma Kapoor was spotted at Mumbai airport with her children, Samaira and Kiaan Kapoor, as they headed to Delhi. The family appeared visibly upset amid the news of Sunjay Kapur’s demise.
Kareena Kapoor also left for Delhi to attend the funeral of her sister Karisma Kapoor's ex-husband. Her husband, Saif Ali Khan, accompanied her during the journey.
Photos of Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan have surfaced from Mumbai airport. The couple stepped out of their car and quickly made their way inside the airport without stopping.
Kareena Kapoor was seen hiding her face with her hand during this time. Saif Ali Khan also did not seem in the mood to get photos clicked.
Let us tell you that Karisma Kapoor's ex-husband Sanjay Kapoor passed away on June 12. His last rites will be performed at Lodhi Road crematorium in Delhi on Thursday, after about 7 days.