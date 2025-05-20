Kareena Kapoor to Priyanka Chopra: 8 Bollywood actors and their favourite foods
From Hrithik Roshan's love for samosas to Priyanka Chopra's unique pickle pairing, discover the favorite foods of your beloved Bollywood celebrities. Find out what your favorite stars crave!
| Published : May 20 2025, 11:51 AM
1 Min read
Image Credit : instagram
Priyanka Chopra, despite living in the US, enjoys her Indian roots by pairing pickles with pizza or sandwiches.
Image Credit : instagram
Kareena Kapoor and the Kapoor family share a love for Chinese cuisine, often ordering it for family dinners.
Image Credit : instagram
Shahrukh Khan has a sweet tooth and often indulges in his favorite sweets.
Image Credit : instagram
Hrithik Roshan enjoys burgers as a cheat meal but can also devour 8 samosas while watching a movie.
Image Credit : instagram
Deepika Padukone loves South Indian dishes like idli and masala dosa.
Image Credit : instagram
Salman Khan enjoys spicy food and his mom's chicken biryani.
Image Credit : instagram
Ranveer Singh loves Sindhi curry with rice and arbi tikka, along with his grandma's besan laddoos.
Image Credit : instagram
Alia Bhatt prefers simple meals like dal-rice with bhindi and her favorite milkshake.
