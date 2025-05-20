Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR starrer 'War 2' teaser releases today (May 20). The makers decided to release the teaser on Jr NTR's 42nd birthday. This is the sixth film in Yash Raj Films' spy universe, produced by Aditya Chopra and directed by Ayan Mukerji. The film has been making headlines ever since it was announced. Now details about the film have surfaced, including how many days and in how many countries the film was shot.

'War 2' shot for 150 days in 6 countries

Pinkvilla, quoting a source, reported that 'War 2' was shot for 150 days across 6 countries. The film went on floors in February 2024. It was shot in Spain, Italy, Abu Dhabi, Japan, and Russia, besides India. Sets were built in Mumbai for some scenes, but the rest was shot on real locations.

'War 2' will have only two songs

The same report also states that 6-7 days of shooting is left for one song, which is picturized on Hrithik and Jr NTR. Quoting sources, the report says, "The song will be shot at the end of June. Both Hrithik and NTR Jr are very excited about it." The report mentions that the film will have only two songs. One will feature Hrithik and Jr NTR facing off, while the other will be a romantic number with Hrithik Roshan and Kiara Advani.

6 breathtaking action sequences in 'War 2'

According to the news, 'War 2' will have 6 breathtaking action sequences. These include hand-to-hand combat, sword fighting, battles on boats in the middle of the sea, car and bike chases, etc." The editing of the film is reportedly going on in full swing. The makers will release it on August 14, 2025.