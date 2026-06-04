Hina Khan has allegedly reacted to Shilpa Shinde's admission that her sexual harassment allegations against producer Sanjay Kohli were false, calling the act "absolutely shameful" and the producer the "real victim" in the controversy.

Actor Hina Khan has allegedly reacted to Shilpa Shinde's recent admission that the sexual harassment allegations she made against 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain!' producer Sanjay Kohli nearly a decade ago were false, calling the act "absolutely shameful" and describing the producer as the "real victim" in the controversy. Shilpa's remarks, made during a recent conversation with comedian Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa, sparked widespread discussion online. The actor revealed that she had accused Kohli of sexual harassment in 2016 because she felt cornered during a contractual dispute and had "no other option" to resolve the situation.

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Hina Khan Calls Producer the 'Real Victim'

Responding to the controversy without mentioning the name of the show, the actor, or the producer, Hina Khan wrote, "I usually never talk about anyone, I never comment or react on someone else's business, I only and only speak up when it is about something sensitive, something that affects all of us as a society especially as women.. As someone who enjoys public light and has a position to speak up, I must do my bit."

She further wrote, "Yes, using your sex to malign someone's image in order to Win during a conflict is absolutely shameful. And everyone is Absolutely Right to Call it out and demand Justice. I am shocked beyond words. But I want to talk about the 'Real Victim' here. A respected Man with a wife, a daughter and many other women in his family.. A real hardworking producer with many iconic shows. Who went through such an ordeal. As admitted by the Female Actor, her allegations were not just baseless they were used to gain advantage, to win, to score, to claim, to settle without the utilisation of Law."

"And even after that, the SAME producer gives the SAME show to the SAME person. Another LAUNCHPAD, another MOUTHPIECE, another RELEVANCE, another CHANCE to legitimise her Fake Claim of SEXUAL ASSAULT. What if the actor repeats it? After all the actor has been given the same show by the one she FALSELY ACCUSED. I am appalled, The joke is on us," she wrote.

The 2016 Controversy

The controversy traces back to 2016, when Shilpa exited 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain!' and accused the makers of harassment. The dispute was later settled. In the recent podcast, Shilpa recalled that friends had questioned her decision at the time, but maintained that she felt trapped and saw no other way out of the situation after leaving the show.

Shilpa Shinde Responds to Backlash

Adding another dimension to the debate, Shilpa on Thursday responded to the backlash surrounding her comments. Sharing a video statement on Instagram, she alleged that criticism against her was being amplified by a "paid PR" campaign. "Passing judgment on a single line without watching the entire podcast is a poor approach by paid PR," she wrote in the caption.

In the video, Shilpa said her comments were being taken out of context and defended her decision to speak publicly about the episode now. "After this PR, the comments that are coming, I want to tell them that you will get what you sow. You will get what you sow," she said.

The actor also reflected on the emotional impact of the controversy, saying, "I didn't do this for money. I had left the show," while insisting that her decision to speak was driven by personal reasons rather than financial gain. Addressing critics, she added, "Jo mere saath hua aap logo ko nahi pata, bhagwaan na kare aapke ya aapke ghar walo ke saath aisa ho. Voh jo time tha sirf mujhe pata hai. Maine ye sirf paiso ke liye nahi kiya."

'Couldn't Live With That Lie'

Shilpa further said she had chosen to acknowledge the truth because she could no longer live with what she described as a lie. "I got caught in my own eyes. Because it was a lie. I couldn't live with that lie myself. I had to say it today or tomorrow. Sometimes you need a chance for that," she said.

The actress also spoke about the mental health struggles she experienced during that period and said she does not expect support from others while facing criticism. Shilpa returned to 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain!' in 2025 and has stated that she came back because of the show's writer. She also revealed that she now shares a good relationship with the entire team. Shilpa is currently promoting her recent projects, including the stage production 'Tom and Jerry.' (ANI)