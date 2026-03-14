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Ajith Kumar Safely Back from Dubai Amid Conflict, Honoured with Exclusive Mahindra SUV
Actor Ajith Kumar was in Dubai for a car race. Right after he came back, Mahindra gifted him its brand-new, Formula E-themed SUV. What a welcome!
Couldn't return to India
Actor Ajith Kumar traveled to Dubai to participate in a car race but had to extend his stay due to escalating tensions in the Middle East. The situation worsened after the US and Israel attacked Iran, leading to retaliatory strikes and the death of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei.
Reassurance to fans
Following Iran’s missile attacks on US allies, including Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, and the UAE, a tense, war-like atmosphere developed in the region. Ajith, present in Dubai for his racing commitments, was temporarily stranded. His manager, Suresh Chandra, reassured fans that the actor remained completely safe during the geopolitical unrest.
30 lakh rupees
Upon his safe return to Chennai, Ajith received a special gift to honor his racing passion. Mahindra’s auto division head, Veluswamy, presented him with the 'Mahindra BE Formula E Edition', the world’s first Formula E-themed SUV, valued at approximately Rs 30 lakh. Ajith also attended the car’s official launch.
Blockbuster hit
Ajith’s last film, Good Bad Ugly, was a huge hit. He is now collaborating with director Adhik Ravichandran on his next project, to be filmed at a harbor location. Reports suggest Ajith’s fee exceeds Rs 160 crore, with the makers planning a Diwali release later this year, creating high anticipation among fans.
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