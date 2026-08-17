Single-leg raises with planks

Kareena's workout routine includes variations of the traditional plank that put extra focus on the core. In the single-leg raise variation, one leg is lifted slowly while the body remains stable in the plank position.

The exercise works the abdominal muscles while also engaging the glutes and lower back. Since the body has to resist movement as one leg is raised, it can also help improve balance and overall core control.

Plank hip dips

Another variation seen in her workout is the plank hip dip. This movement involves lowering one side of the hips towards the floor and then returning to the centre before repeating on the other side.

It primarily works the obliques and adds a rotational challenge to a standard plank. Performing the movement slowly and keeping the shoulders steady can make the exercise more effective.

Mountain climbers

Mountain climbers add a cardio element to core training. Starting from a high-plank position, the knees are alternately driven towards the chest in a controlled running motion.

When performed at a faster pace, the exercise can raise the heart rate and increase the intensity of a workout. A slower version can instead place greater emphasis on core stability, coordination and controlled movement.

Squats, Swings And Dumbbells For Full-Body Fitness

Raised-heel squats

Kareena's workout also includes raised-heel squats, a variation that places the heels on a small elevated surface.

The position allows the body to remain more upright during the squat and can increase the emphasis on the quadriceps. It can also be useful for people working on squat depth or those who have limited ankle mobility.

As with any squat variation, maintaining proper form is important. The knees should track in line with the toes while the core remains engaged throughout the movement.

Kettlebell swings

Kettlebell swings bring strength and cardio together in one dynamic movement. Rather than relying on the arms to lift the weight, the exercise is driven primarily by the hips.

The movement engages the glutes, hamstrings and other muscles across the posterior chain while also increasing the heart rate. Proper hip-hinge technique is particularly important when performing kettlebell swings.

Dumbbell side bends

Dumbbell side bends are another movement that targets the sides of the core. Holding a dumbbell in one hand, the torso is gently bent sideways before returning to an upright position.

The exercise works the oblique muscles and can contribute to better lateral core strength and trunk control. Controlled movement is more important than using a heavy weight.

Surya Namaskar Adds A Yoga Element

Surya Namaskar, or Sun Salutation, is another exercise that can complement a fitness routine like Kareena's.

The sequence combines several yoga postures with coordinated breathing and continuous movement. It works multiple parts of the body, including the arms, legs and core, while also encouraging flexibility and mobility.

Because it combines movement, stretching and strength, Surya Namaskar can work as a warm-up, a standalone routine or part of a broader workout.

For Kareena, the overall approach appears to be less about following one extreme form of exercise and more about maintaining consistency through different types of movement.

The actor has also spoken about enjoying food and desserts, making her fitness philosophy more relatable: staying active while allowing room for balance and moderation.