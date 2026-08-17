Ravi Kishan, after going viral on social media, is now starring in the new series 'Clean Up Company'. The trailer for the crime thriller, which also stars Amey Wagh and Jisshu Sengupta, has been released. The 8-episode series will stream on Prime Video.

Ravi Kishan Continues His Winning Streak

Actor Ravi Kishan is quite literally everywhere right now! Scroll through Instagram, and you may spot him grooving to Aroob Khan's "Gucci" in viral reels. Switch to podcasts, and he's winning the internet with his trademark wit and hilarious answers; his "Money follows my brother" line has gone viral. And then there's OTT, where he seems to be a part of one show after another. Adding to his ever-growing screen presence, Ravi Kishan is also starring in the MX Original 'Clean Up Company'.

About 'Clean Up Company'

On Monday, the trailer of 'Clean Up Company' was released.

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A Jio Studios Presentation and a GSEAMS Production, the series has been directed and written by Rohan Ghose, co-written by Konarak Mukherjee, and also stars Amey Wagh, Vishal Jethwa, Ajitesh Gupta, Jisshu Sengupta, and Saswata Chatterjee.

A Crime Thriller with Friendship and Dark Humor

Sharing his thoughts on the series, Amogh Dusad, Director and Head of AVOD Content, Prime Video India, said, "At Prime Video, we are always looking for stories that not only have a strong hook, but also bring something unexpected to the experience, and Clean Up Company does exactly that. It takes a seemingly straightforward premise of three friends stumbling into the business of cleaning up crime scenes and places it within the unpredictable world of Saribgunj, where gang rivalries, political power, and survival collide. What makes the series particularly engaging is the way it balances the tension of a crime thriller with friendship and dark humor, brought to life by a terrific ensemble. We are excited to bring Clean Up Company to audiences and look forward to them discovering this unusual story on our service."

Release Date

The 8-episode series will stream exclusively and for free from August 21, 2026.

(ANI)