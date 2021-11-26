  • Facebook
    Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora and more enjoy 'Thanksgiving dinner' (Pictures Inside)

    First Published Nov 26, 2021, 11:11 AM IST
    Some photos of Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora and Karishma Kapoor from the intimate candle-lit dinner are out'. Check out their stylish Thanksgiving celebrations.

    Last night Malaika Arora shared some fantastic pictures from her Thanksgiving celebrations. Malaika shared photos where she is seen posing with her girlfriends Kareena Kapoor, Karishma Kapoor, Mallika Bhat and Poonam Damania.

    On this special occasion, people across the world express gratitude for all that they have is Thanksgiving. Every year we have seen celebs worldwide love to rejoice in this festival. Likewise, Kareena Kapoor hosted a small dinner for her girls in her house.

    Kareena's friend and manager, Poonam Damania, also shared a photo in which we could see all posing with the beautiful ladies. We could see Kareena clad in a navy blue dress with her hair left open in the pictures.

    Malaika was seen donning an off-shoulder top with striking necklaces and perfect hair and makeup. Mallika and Poonam also clicked selfies. Malaika also shared a candlelit image and wished all her fans on Thanksgiving. 

    Malaika, Karisma, Kareena and Amrita Arora share a strong bond of friendship. Malika Bhat is also a part of this gang of girls. Whenever they hang out together, it becomes a piece of news. 

    Yesterday, November 25, Kareena surprised her fans and followers by dropping a video doing 108 Surya Namaskars while doing yoga at home. The video went viral and left millions of her fans motivated to hit their workout or gym. 

    Kareena recently returned to Mumbai after spending her vacay at Pataudi Palace with her family, Saif Ali Khan, Jeh Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan. On the work front, Kareena Kapoor is all set for her next release with Aamir Khan, Laal Singh Chaddha. The film will release on Baisakhi 2022. Also Read: Astrology predictions: Will Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal's wedding last long? Read about their future

