Karan Johar: 7 top blockbuster hits of the ace director
Karan Johar celebrated his 53rd birthday. Here are 7 of his best directorial films that rocked the box office and made history
Karan Johar celebrated his 53rd birthday. He's a top Bollywood director and filmmaker. Here are 7 iconic movies that contributed to his success.
1. Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998)
Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Rani Mukerji
Budget: ~₹10 crore
Worldwide Collection: ~₹91.09 crore (sacnilk.com)
Blockbuster. Won 8 Filmfare Awards in 1998, including Best Film & Best Director.
Karan Johar's directorial debut, a romantic family drama.
2. Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001)
Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Hrithik Roshan
Budget: ~₹45-50 crore
Worldwide Collection: ~₹119.29 crore (sacnilk.com)
Hit. One of the highest-grossing films worldwide.
3. Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna (2006)
Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan, Preity Zinta
Budget: ~₹50 crore
Worldwide Collection: ~₹111.20 crore (sacnilk.com)
Hit. Average in India, but performed well overseas.
The story, based on extramarital affairs, sparked controversy.
4. My Name Is Khan (2010)
Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol
Budget: ~₹85 crore
Worldwide Collection: ~₹224.4 crore (sacnilk.com)
Hit. Acclaimed globally for its message on Islamophobia and humanity.
5. Student of the Year (2012)
Cast: Sidharth Malhotra, Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt
Budget: ~₹55-60 crore
Worldwide Collection: ~₹96 crore (sacnilk.com)
Hit. Launched young actors like Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, and Sidharth Malhotra.
6. Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016)
Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Aishwarya Rai, Fawad Khan
Budget: ~₹50 crore
Worldwide Collection: ~₹240.72 crore (sacnilk.com)
Hit. Faced controversy over casting Pakistani actor Fawad Khan.
7. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani (2023)
Cast: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt
Budget: ~₹160 crore
Worldwide Collection: ~₹357.5 crore (sacnilk.com)
Hit. Re-established Dharma Productions and Karan Johar's direction.
- Verify figures with official sources before use; this information is from various sources.