- Home
- Entertainment
- Year Ender 2025: Salman Khan To Kajol; 8 Major Bollywood Actors Whose Movies Flopped; Check Here
Year Ender 2025: Salman Khan To Kajol; 8 Major Bollywood Actors Whose Movies Flopped; Check Here
Year Ender 2025: This year, we saw and heard a lot of good and bad things in every field. Salman Khan to Kajol here's a list of 8 Bollywood actors whose movies failed at the box office. A lot happened in the entertainment industry too
Salman Khan
Salman Khan, who usually guarantees a hit, flopped in 2025. His film Sikandar was released this year. He had high hopes for it. However, the film turned out to be a box office flop. Made on a budget of 180 crores, the film earned 176.18 crores.
Kajol
Kajol appeared in the film Maa in 2025. This horror-action film bombed at the box office upon release. Made on a budget of 65 crores, the film did business of 51.64 crores. It's worth noting that Kajol is considered a hit machine.
Kangana Ranaut
Kangana Ranaut changed the release date of her film Emergency several times. However, when the film was released, it bombed at the box office. Made on a budget of 60 crores, the film earned a mere 22 crores.
Hrithik Roshan
In 2025, Hrithik Roshan appeared in the film War 2. It was predicted that this action thriller would be a superhit. However, the opposite happened, and the film flopped. Made on a budget of 400 crores, the film did business of 351 crores.
Shahid Kapoor
Shahid Kapoor's film Deva, released in 2025, also fell flat at the box office upon release. Made on a budget of 50 crores, this film earned 59 crores.
Arjun Kapoor
Arjun Kapoor's film Mere Husband Ki Biwi was released in 2025. The film turned out to be a mega-disaster. The film's budget was 60 crores, and it collected 12.73 crores.
John Abraham
John Abraham's film The Diplomat, released in 2025, also failed to make a mark at the box office. This movie, with a budget of 20 crores, earned 53.14 crores.
Emraan Hashmi
This year, Emraan Hashmi appeared in the films Ground Zero and Haq. However, both of his films failed to perform at the box office. Ground Zero earned 10.35 crores, while Haq managed to earn 28.51 crores.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.