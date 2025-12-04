Image Credit : Getty

Brock Lesnar’s resume is complete: multiple championships, victories over legends, and a career that has little left to prove. Breakker and Reed, by contrast, are still building their reputations. WWE’s narrative positions them as rising stars, while Lesnar is already cemented. A full‑time role in The Vision would feel mismatched, as he has no need to chase titles or prove dominance. His most effective use is as a wildcard — an occasional enforcer who appears when the faction requires backup, not a weekly fixture.