    Kapil Sharma Birthday: Comedian's net worth soars at Rs 300 crores, reportedly

    First Published Apr 2, 2022, 10:00 AM IST

    Kapil Sharma had a humble start to his career. However, his life took a sharp turn and today he owns luxurious cars and properties in crores.

    Image: Kapil Sharma/Instagram

    The television industry’s most favourite and loved comedian, Kapil Sharma is often in the headlines for one reason or the other. His show 'The Kapil Sharma Show' is currently popular in every household. Recently, Kapil Sharma and his show became the centre of discussion with the release of Vivek Ranjan  Agnihotri's film ‘The Kashmir Files’ which starred Anupam Kher in the lead role. Kapil, who makes the world laugh with his perfect comic time and great sense of humour, was born on April 2, 1981, in Amritsar, Punjab. He is celebrating his 41st birthday on Saturday.

    Image: Kapil Sharma/Instagram

    Kapil Sharma, who started his career with 'The Great Indian Laughter Challenge' in the year 2007, has made a special place in the hearts of people today. But do you know how much wealth does Kapil Sharma owns? According to reports, Kapil Sharma mints a lot from his show. He charges around Rs 40 to Rs 90 lakh rupees for a show. Presently, his net worth which includes assets such as luxury cars and lavish houses is estimated to be around Rs 300 crore.

    ALSO READ: Akshay Kumar does not want to promote ‘Bachchan Pandey’ at Kapil Sharma's show? Here’s what we know

    Image: Kapil Sharma/Instagram

    According to reports, Kapil Sharma has a collection of luxury vehicles. He owns a Mercedes Benz S Class as well as a Mercedes Benz C Class. Apart from this, he also has a Volvo X90 worth Rs 1 crore. He has a Hayabusa bike, which costs around Rs 15 lakh.

    Image: Kapil Sharma/Instagram

    Kapil Sharma, a resident of Amritsar, has a luxury farmhouse in Punjab, which is reported to be around Rs 25 crore. Apart from this, he also has a luxurious apartment in Mumbai, which costs around Rs 15 crore. Kapil Sharma also has a vanity van of his own. This van has all the facilities, and it is said that the comedian has spent around Rs 5.5 crore on it.

    ALSO READ: Kapil Sharma asks SS Rajamouli if he deceives income tax department; here’s how the RRR director reacted

    Image: Kapil Sharma/Instagram

    Apart from TV shows, Kapil has also tried his hand at Bollywood. He made his Bollywood debut with 'Kis Kis Ko Pyaar Karoon', which failed miserably at the box office.

