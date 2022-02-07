  • Facebook
    Akshay Kumar does not want to promote ‘Bachchan Pandey’ at Kapil Sharma's show? Here’s what we know

    Akshay Kumar and Kapil Sharma reportedly have a tiff going on. Fresh reports hint that Akshay may not be promoting his upcoming film at Kapil Sharma’s show.

    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Feb 7, 2022, 6:30 PM IST
    Those who watch The Kapil Sharma Show would know about Akshay Kumar is one of the most frequent and fun guests at star comedian Kapil Sharma’s show. Every time Akshay has had a film up for release, he has been on the show for its promotions. And fans of the Khiladi as well as that of the comedian have been hoping of something similar with Akshay’s ‘Bachchan Pandey’ nearing its release on March 18. However, looks like all’s not well between Akshay Kumar and Kapil Sharma which is why the former may reportedly not promote his upcoming film on Kapil’s show. 

    According to a report, the tussle between Akshay Kumar and Kapil Sharma started when Akshay appeared on 'The Kapil Sharma Show' a few days back. The comedian had asked him about an interview he had done with a 'famous personality' (read Prime Minister Narendra Modi, even though neither of them named him), in which Akshay Kumar was asking him about his fondness for eating mangoes.

    In the same video, Akshay Kumar asks Kapil Sharma to name the personality he is talking about, but the comedian quickly changes the topic. Soon after the episode’s shoot was over, Akshay had requested the channel not to air the part, since it was taking a dig at the PM’s post. The channel had also agreed to Akshay’s request.

    However, the clipping was leaked on the internet. The report further said that it was someone from the show who had apparently leaked the clipping on the net. Akshay Kumar had also sought an explanation in this regard. And therefore, there are talks that Akshay will not be promoting his film on Kapil’s show.

    Sajid Nadiadwala’s ‘Bachchan Pandey’ will also feature actors Kriti Sanon and Jacqueline Fernandez. If things between Akshay Kumar and Kapil Sharma are not sorted, chances are that it may have an impact on Farhad Samji’s directorial ‘Bachchan Pandey’.

    Last Updated Feb 7, 2022, 6:30 PM IST
