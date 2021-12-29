  • Facebook
    Kapil Sharma asks SS Rajamouli if he deceives income tax department; here’s how the RRR director reacted

    The team of RRR – director SS Rajamouli, Fr NTR, Ram Charan and Alia Bhatt will be joining Kapil Sharma on his show this weekend.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Dec 29, 2021, 7:23 PM IST
    The team of RRR was on the sets of the Kapil Sharma Show recently to shoot a promotional episode for their film. RRR’s director SS Rajamouli was there at the shoot along with his lead actors Ram Charan, Jr NTR and Alia Bhatt. The special episode will be telecasted over the weekend.

    Ahead of the episode’s telecast, the makers of the show and Sony TV have shared a new promo of the episode featuring the RRR team with the show’s host, Kapil Sharma. In the promo, Kapil is seen asking S Rajamouli about deceiving the income tax department.

    While appreciating filmmaker SS Rajamauli for his simplicity, Kapil Sharma asks him if he is genuinely so simple in his life or he behaves so to deceive the income tax department. In response to Kapil’s hilarious question, Rajamouli left out a burst of good laughter. Before this, Kapil had also joked that he (Rajamouli) makes such grand movies that the Kapil Sharma Show team was expecting him to arrive on an elephant.

    ALSO READ: After RRR, SS Rajamouli to collaborate with Ram Charan, Jr NTR for Mahabharata? Find out here

    The jokes were not only on SS Rajamouli alone. Kapil Sharma did not miss out on the chance of pulling Jr NTR’s leg on his fitness. Jr NTR gained nine kilograms of weight for the film ‘RRR’, joking about it, Kapil asked him Jt NTR’s fitness trainer took 18 long months for his weight gain or for increasing his bill. Replying to Kapil, the South actor said that he will do thorough research on it and will return to The Kapil Sharma Show with a detailed answer.

    ALSO READ: Ram Charan, Sukumar to work together again; SS Rajamouli drops spoilers on the duo’s reunion

    And when Kapil Sharma is cracking jokes on his guests, especially when Alia Bhatt is present, how is it possible for him to not pull her leg. Talking about one of Alia’s fetish for being attracted to smell, Kapil asked what would she do if a guy proposed to her? “Soch kar bataungi ya soongh kar bataungi?” he asked Alia. The ‘Brahmastra’ actress said that whoever will propose to her, she might have already smelled him. Meanwhile, RRR is expected to release Pan-India on January 7. The film stars Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhat. RRR will be released in multiple languages.

    You can check out the new promo of the RRR special episode here:

    Last Updated Dec 29, 2021, 7:25 PM IST
