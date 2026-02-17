Global music powerhouse Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, is finally bringing his live show to India, marking a milestone moment for fans across the country. The Grammy-winning rapper and producer will take the stage in the national capital in March 2026, sparking massive anticipation among music lovers.

The official announcement about Ye’s India concert was made on February 16, 2026. Here’s everything you need to know about the date, venue and ticket booking details.