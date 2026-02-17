Kanye West India Concert: Date, Tickets, Venue; Here's Everything You Need To Know
Kanye West India Concert: Global music icon Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, is set to make his India debut with a massive live concert in Delhi this March 2026. The Grammy-winning superstar’s first-ever performance in the country
Global music powerhouse Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, is finally bringing his live show to India, marking a milestone moment for fans across the country. The Grammy-winning rapper and producer will take the stage in the national capital in March 2026, sparking massive anticipation among music lovers.
The official announcement about Ye’s India concert was made on February 16, 2026. Here’s everything you need to know about the date, venue and ticket booking details.
When and where will Ye perform in India?
Ye is scheduled to perform at Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Sunday, March 29, 2026. The information was confirmed via ticketing platform District by Zomato, which is handling bookings for the highly anticipated event. This performance will mark the first time the global hip-hop icon headlines a concert in India.
How to book tickets for Ye’s India concert
Tickets for the show will go on sale starting February 18, 2026, at 4 PM. Fans can secure their seats through the District by Zomato platform. Given Ye’s massive global following, tickets are expected to sell quickly.
What to expect from the concert
The production promises to be nothing short of spectacular. Organisers have hinted at immersive large-format visuals, top-tier sound engineering and a carefully curated setlist spanning Ye’s early chart-toppers to his latest releases.
Aman, founder of White Fox, described the event as a landmark moment, stating that the team aims to deliver a truly monumental experience. He emphasised that this one-night-only performance is designed to give more fans the chance to witness what could become one of the biggest live music events ever staged in India.
Ye’s most popular songs
Over the years, Ye has delivered several iconic tracks that have defined modern hip-hop. Some of his most celebrated songs include Gold Digger, Stronger, Heartless, Runaway, I Wonder and Can’t Tell Me Nothing. With 21 Grammy Awards to his name, he remains one of the most decorated and influential artists of his generation.
