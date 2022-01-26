  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kanye West claims about ex-wife Kim Kardashian, Ray J second sex tape; here's what reality TV star has to say

    First Published Jan 26, 2022, 2:51 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Kanye West recently claimed that a second sex tape of ex-wife Kim Kardashian and Ray J had existed and he stopped it from leaking. Later, Kim Kardashian denies Kanye West's shocking claim

    Kanye West claims about ex-wife Kim Kardashian, Ray J second sex tape; here's what reality TV star has to say RCB

    Kanye West recently gave an interview to Hollywood Unlocked in which the rapper claimed that he had received a laptop with an unreleased video clip of Kim Kardashian with her ex Ray J and kept a second sex tape. Kanye, who is also called ‘Ye’ West has shocked many by telling some information about Kim during a tell-all interview.
     

    Kanye West claims about ex-wife Kim Kardashian, Ray J second sex tape; here's what reality TV star has to say RCB

    Long back, Kim and Ray J had made headlines after their sex tape was released in 2007. It is said that the sex tape shot Kim and her family to instant fame. Later, Kim and Ray broke up, but the videotape tormented Kim. 
     

    Kanye West claims about ex-wife Kim Kardashian, Ray J second sex tape; here's what reality TV star has to say RCB

    Now, Kim’s estranged husband has reportedly claimed that it wasn’t the only tape of Kim and Ray and that he stopped the second tape from leaking. In a recent interview, the rapper claimed that he reached out to Ray privately and recovered the laptop which had the second tape. 
     

    Kanye West claims about ex-wife Kim Kardashian, Ray J second sex tape; here's what reality TV star has to say RCB

    “I went and got the laptop from Ray J and myself that night. I met this man at the airport, then got on red-eye, came back, delivered it to her at 8 in the morning,” Kanye told Hollywood Unlocked.
     

    Kanye West claims about ex-wife Kim Kardashian, Ray J second sex tape; here's what reality TV star has to say RCB

    “She (Kim) cried when she saw it. Do you know why she cried when she saw it on the laptop? Because it describes how much she’s been used. It represents how much people didn’t love her and they just saw her as a commodity,” Kanye added. Also Read: Kanye West gets invited to daughter’s birthday by Travis Scott; watch how he thanked Travis and Kylie Jenner

    Kanye West claims about ex-wife Kim Kardashian, Ray J second sex tape; here's what reality TV star has to say RCB

    Now, Kim Kardashian has released a statement denying Kanye West's claims and stated no other tape exists. In a statement released by her spokesperson to People, Kim said, "Kim stays firm in her belief that no new second tape exists. After examination, there was nothing sexual unseen, only video clips on the plane to Mexico and footage at a club and restaurant on the same trip. After 20 years, she wishes to move on from this chapter with a focus rather on the positive things she resumes to do as a mother, entrepreneur and advocate for justice reform."
     

    Kanye West claims about ex-wife Kim Kardashian, Ray J second sex tape; here's what reality TV star has to say RCB

    However, it was reported that last September, Ray’s manager had also claimed that there was a second sex tape of Ray and Kim. Later, Ray slammed his manager for making a false claim. Also Read: Did Kanye West threaten to beat Kim Kardashian's beau Pete Davidson? Here's what his song says

     

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Fans shouldn't miss Amitabh Bachchan's Republic Day wish; many celebs are in splits RCB

    Fans shouldn't miss Amitabh Bachchan's Republic Day wish; many celebs are in splits

    Late Puneeth Rajkumar's last poster is out from his film James on Republic Day RCB

    Late Puneeth Rajkumar's last poster is out from his film James on Republic Day

    Lata Mangeshkar health update: Singer continues to be in ICU, showing slight improvement RCB

    Lata Mangeshkar health update: Singer continues to be in ICU, showing slight improvement

    Why did Sandhya Mukherjee refuse Padma Shri from Government? Read on RCB

    Why did Sandhya Mukherjee refuse Padma Shri from Government? Read on

    Happy Republic Day: Here are 5 Bollywood movies to watch with family today RCB

    Happy Republic Day: Here are 5 Bollywood movies to watch with family today

    Recent Stories

    Padma Awards 2022: Corporate giants who won country's top civilian honours - ADT

    Padma Awards 2022: Corporate giants who won country's top civilian honours

    Prime Minister PM Narendra Modi writes to Chirs Gayle, Jonty Rhodes on Republic Day; celebrates "profound connection" with India-ayh

    Narendra Modi writes to Chirs Gayle, Jonty Rhodes on Republic Day; celebrates "profound connection" with India

    Republic Day 2022 Uttar Pradeshs tableau depicts Kashi Vishwanath Dham and much more gcw

    Republic Day 2022: Uttar Pradesh's tableau depicts Kashi Vishwanath Dham and much more

    Fans shouldn't miss Amitabh Bachchan's Republic Day wish; many celebs are in splits RCB

    Fans shouldn't miss Amitabh Bachchan's Republic Day wish; many celebs are in splits

    Australian Open 2022: Stefanos Tsitsipas has it easy vs Jannik Sinner to seal semis berth, netizens delighted-ayh

    Australian Open 2022: Stefanos Tsitsipas has it easy vs Jannik Sinner to seal semis berth, netizens delighted

    Recent Videos

    Republic Day 2022 ITBP constable vikram jeet singh singing Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Saathiyon will leave you teary-eyed

    Republic Day 2022: ITBP constable singing 'Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Saathiyon' will leave you teary-eyed

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2022 ITBP constable lovely singh special song hum hindustani hai sainik tufani hai will give you goosebumps

    Republic Day 2022: ITBP's special song 'Hum Hindustani Hai, Sainik Tufani Hai' will give you goosebumps

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2022 PM Modi dons cap from Uttarakhand stole from Manipur gcw

    Republic Day 2022: PM Modi dons cap from Uttarakhand, stole from Manipur

    Video Icon
    Indian Super LEague, ISL 2021-22, MCFC vs NEUFC Match Highlights (Game 71): Mumbai City continues winless run, draws against NorthEast United 1-1-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 71): Mumbai City continues winless run, draws against NorthEast United 1-1

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2022 Inspiring story Ashok Chakra winner J&K Police ASI Babu Ram

    Inspiring story of J&K Police ASI Babu Ram's raw courage

    Video Icon