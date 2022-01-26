Kanye West claims about ex-wife Kim Kardashian, Ray J second sex tape; here's what reality TV star has to say

Kanye West recently claimed that a second sex tape of ex-wife Kim Kardashian and Ray J had existed and he stopped it from leaking. Later, Kim Kardashian denies Kanye West's shocking claim

Kanye West recently gave an interview to Hollywood Unlocked in which the rapper claimed that he had received a laptop with an unreleased video clip of Kim Kardashian with her ex Ray J and kept a second sex tape. Kanye, who is also called ‘Ye’ West has shocked many by telling some information about Kim during a tell-all interview.



Long back, Kim and Ray J had made headlines after their sex tape was released in 2007. It is said that the sex tape shot Kim and her family to instant fame. Later, Kim and Ray broke up, but the videotape tormented Kim.



Now, Kim’s estranged husband has reportedly claimed that it wasn’t the only tape of Kim and Ray and that he stopped the second tape from leaking. In a recent interview, the rapper claimed that he reached out to Ray privately and recovered the laptop which had the second tape.



“I went and got the laptop from Ray J and myself that night. I met this man at the airport, then got on red-eye, came back, delivered it to her at 8 in the morning,” Kanye told Hollywood Unlocked.



“She (Kim) cried when she saw it. Do you know why she cried when she saw it on the laptop? Because it describes how much she’s been used. It represents how much people didn’t love her and they just saw her as a commodity,” Kanye added. Also Read: Kanye West gets invited to daughter’s birthday by Travis Scott; watch how he thanked Travis and Kylie Jenner

Now, Kim Kardashian has released a statement denying Kanye West's claims and stated no other tape exists. In a statement released by her spokesperson to People, Kim said, "Kim stays firm in her belief that no new second tape exists. After examination, there was nothing sexual unseen, only video clips on the plane to Mexico and footage at a club and restaurant on the same trip. After 20 years, she wishes to move on from this chapter with a focus rather on the positive things she resumes to do as a mother, entrepreneur and advocate for justice reform."

