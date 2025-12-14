Arjun Rampal has confirmed that he is engaged to longtime partner Gabriella Demetriades, finally addressing months of speculation. Reacting to the buzz, Gabriella clarified their relationship status, saying they are “not married yet, but happy.”

Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal has put to rest all speculations about his relationship status. In a recent interview, the actor confirmed that he is engaged to long-time partner Gabriella Demetriades. The confirmation certainly brought joy to the fans; however, it was Gabriella's honest reaction that truly made waves online.

Arjun Rampal Confirms Engagement With Gabriella Demetriades

For some time now, Arjun Rampal has openly stated that he and Gabriella Demetriades are engaged. Without any big announcement, the actor calmly spoke against the rumors, denying the long-held assumption of wedding bells for the couple. His confirmation came after endless questions as to whether indeed the couple was already tying the knot.

Gabriella Demetriades Responds To Marriage Speculation

About all the questions regarding their personal lives, Gabriella said, “We’re not married now, but who knows?" . She confirmed that they were indeed engaged but not married yet. Arjun Rampal said, ''We are engaged! We just broke it on your show,''

Strong Bond Through The Years

Arjun and Gabriella are also parents to two sons, has generally chosen to keep their private lives out of the limelight, sharing only rare glimpses of their lives when they feel comfortable. She said, ''Your love comes with conditions, it’s like if a person behaves this way, then get my approval or love. But when you have a child, you can’t do that, right?''

Gabriella jokingly said that she did not go after Arjun Rampal for 'Really Hot looks', Arjun Rampal jumped in and said, “No, no. I went after her because she was hot, then I realised there is a little more to it than just the hotness."