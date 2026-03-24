- Home
- Entertainment
- Kantara Controversy: Ranveer Singh to File Affidavit, Offer Apology in Court Hearing Soon
Kantara Controversy: Ranveer Singh to File Affidavit, Offer Apology in Court Hearing Soon
Amid the ongoing Kantara controversy, Ranveer Singh is set to file an affidavit offering an unconditional apology, as the legal case over his controversial mimicry continues to draw attention.
Kantara row
Bollywood star Ranveer Singh is set to file an affidavit offering an unconditional apology in the ongoing controversy linked to his mimicry of a ritual-inspired scene from Kantara. The move comes as legal proceedings continue over allegations of hurting religious sentiments.
Legal Step To Resolve Row
As per latest developments, Ranveer Singh is expected to approach the Karnataka High Court with an affidavit stating his apology. This is being seen as an effort to de-escalate the matter and bring a formal closure to the case filed against him.
What Sparked The Controversy
The issue began when Ranveer Singh recreated a scene inspired by the “Daiva” performance from Kantara during a public event. The sequence is deeply rooted in the traditional Bhoota Kola ritual of coastal Karnataka and holds strong religious significance.
Sections of the public objected to the act, claiming it misrepresented a sacred tradition. The backlash quickly escalated, leading to an FIR and legal scrutiny.
Also Read: Ajay Devgn Signs New Horror Film After Shaitaan Success, Ready to Scare Fans Again
No Personal Rift With Rishab Shetty
Amid the row, Rishab Shetty, who directed and starred in Kantara, maintained a measured stance. He acknowledged the cultural sensitivity of the ritual but did not engage in any direct criticism of Ranveer Singh.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.