The issue began when Ranveer Singh recreated a scene inspired by the “Daiva” performance from Kantara during a public event. The sequence is deeply rooted in the traditional Bhoota Kola ritual of coastal Karnataka and holds strong religious significance.

Sections of the public objected to the act, claiming it misrepresented a sacred tradition. The backlash quickly escalated, leading to an FIR and legal scrutiny.

Also Read: Ajay Devgn Signs New Horror Film After Shaitaan Success, Ready to Scare Fans Again