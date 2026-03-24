Ajay Devgn Signs New Horror Film After Shaitaan Success, Ready to Scare Fans Again
Ajay Devgn gears up to thrill fans again after the success of Shaitaan with R. Madhavan, as reports suggest he has signed a new horror film packed with spine-chilling elements.
What will be the name of Ajay Devgn's new horror film?
Where will Ajay Devgn's upcoming horror film be shot?
The report adds that Ajay Devgn will shoot the entire film in the UK (United Kingdom) in a single, start-to-finish schedule. The team is already planning everything to make sure the shoot finishes on time.
Who is the director of Ajay Devgn's new horror film?
Ajay Devgn's 'Bhoot' connection with Rohit Jugraj Chauhan
Ajay Devgn's upcoming films
Ajay Devgn's previous films in the horror genre
This isn't Ajay Devgn's first time in the horror genre. He has previously appeared in spooky films like 'Bhoot', 'Kaal', 'Golmaal Again', and 'Shaitaan'. The best part is that all these films were box office successes. People are expecting his new horror film to be a blockbuster too.
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