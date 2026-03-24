4 6 Image Credit : Getty

Ajay Devgn's 'Bhoot' connection with Rohit Jugraj Chauhan

Rohit Jugraj Chauhan recently directed the musical thriller web series 'Chamak', which starred artists like Gippy Grewal, Manoj Pahwa, and Rakesh Bedi. What's interesting is that he had earlier assisted on Ram Gopal Varma's film 'Bhoot'. That film was also the start of Ajay Devgn's journey in the horror genre. Now, the two are teaming up for the same genre again.