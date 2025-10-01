- Home
- Entertainment
- Kantara: Chapter 1 to Thamma: 10 Exciting Films Releasing in Theatres in October 2025
Kantara: Chapter 1 to Thamma: 10 Exciting Films Releasing in Theatres in October 2025
October 2025 will see many Hindi films releasing with weekly Friday clashes. This busy box office month promises high competition and excitement for movie lovers and theaters across India. Don’t miss the latest releases
1. Kantara: A Legend - Chapter 1 (Period Mythological Action Drama)
Release Date: Oct 2, 2025
A Kannada film starring and directed by Rishab Shetty, set to release in multiple languages, promises to captivate audiences with its storytelling and reach viewers across India and beyond.
2. Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari (Romantic Comedy)
Release Date: Oct 2, 2025
After ‘Bawaal,’ Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor reunite for a new film directed by Shashank Khaitan, promising fresh chemistry and engaging storytelling for their fans.
3. Tron: Ares (Science Fiction Action Drama)
Release Date: Oct 10, 2025
A Hollywood film also releasing in Hindi. Directed by Joachim Rønning, it stars Jared Leto, Greta Lee, Jeff Bridges, and Evan Peters.
4. Saira Khan Case (Crime Drama)
Release Date: Oct 10, 2025
Co-directed by Swati Chauhan and Karan Razdan. The film stars Rajniesh Duggall, Poonam Dubey, Karan Razdan, and Aradhana Sharma.
5. Khel Passport Ka (Crime Thriller)
Release Date: Oct 10, 2025
Directed by Arjun Raj, the film stars Gauri Shankar, Arjun Raj, Anand Sharma, and Heramb Tripathi.
6. Thamma (Horror Comedy)
Release Date: Oct 21, 2025
Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, the film stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Paresh Rawal, Sathyaraj, and Faisal Malik.
7. Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat (Romantic Drama)
Release Date: Oct 21, 2025
Starring Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa, with Shaad Randhawa and Amitabh Bachchan. The film is directed by Milap Zaveri.
8. Baahubali: The Epic (Epic Action Drama)
Release Date: Oct 31, 2025
Directed by S.S. Rajamouli, the film stars Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan, Nassar, and Sathyaraj.
9. One Two Cha Cha Cha (Action Adventure Comedy)
Release Date: Oct 31, 2025
Starring Lalit Prabhakar, Ashutosh Rana, Anant Vijay Joshi, Nyra Banerjee, and Mukesh Tiwari. Directed by Abhishek Raj Khemka.
10. Single Salma (Comedy)
Release Date: Nishikant Kamat
Huma Qureshi leads the cast, which includes Kal Sabir, Shreyas Talpade, Sunny Singh, and Sachin Khedekar. Directed by Nishikant Kamat.