Image Credit : Film

Worldwide Gross Collection: 508 crore rupees

This Kannada blockbuster released on October 2, 2025, is directed by Rishab Shetty, who also plays the lead role. Rukmini Vasanth, Gulshan Devaiah, and Jayaram appear in key roles. In India alone, the film has earned over ₹360 crore so far, and its box office run is still going strong.