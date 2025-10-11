- Home
Rishab Shetty's "Kantara Chapter 1" has joined the 100 crore club in its Hindi version, becoming the 12th South Indian movie to achieve this milestone. So, which other South movies have crossed the 100 crore mark in their Hindi versions?
Kantara Chapter 1 Hindi Version Collections
Kantara Chapter 1, a blockbuster directed by and starring Rishab Shetty, got a huge response for its Hindi version, crossing ₹100 crore. It's the fastest South film to do so.
Baahubali: The Beginning
Rajamouli's Baahubali: The Beginning, which showed Tollywood's power, earned ₹118.7 crore in Hindi. Allu Arjun's Pushpa: The Rise, a 2021 blockbuster, grossed ₹108.26 crore.
Saaho Hindi Version Collections
Prabhas's post-Baahubali film Saaho, directed by Sujeeth, collected ₹142.95 crore in Hindi. His 2023 film Salaar: Part 1, by Prashanth Neel, earned ₹153.84 crore.
Mahavatara Narasimha Hindi Version Collections
S. Shankar's Tamil film 2.0, starring Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar as the villain, was a massive 2018 release. Its Hindi version collected an impressive ₹189.55 crore.
KGF Chapter 2 North Collections
Prashanth Neel's KGF: Chapter 2, starring Yash, collected a massive ₹434.70 crore in Hindi. Rajamouli's Baahubali 2: The Conclusion earned a staggering ₹510.99 crore.
How much did RRR's Hindi version collect?
Rajamouli's Oscar-winning RRR, starring Ram Charan and Jr. NTR, stormed Bollywood, earning ₹274.31 crore. Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD, with Prabhas, grossed ₹294.25 crore.
Pushpa 2: The Rule created a storm
Pushpa 2: The Rule, directed by Sukumar, created a tsunami at the Hindi box office. Starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika, its Hindi version surprisingly grossed ₹830.10 crore.