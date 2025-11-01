- Home
'Kantara Chapter 1' has surpassed Vicky Kaushal's 'Chhaava' at the domestic box office. It is now the highest-grossing film of 2025. Furthermore, 'Kantara Chapter 1' is the seventh-highest-grossing Indian film of all time
How much did 'Kantara Chapter 1' earn in 30 days?
According to a report by trade tracking website sacknilk.com, after 30 days, the Rishabh Shetty-starrer 'Kantara Chapter 1' has collected ₹603.4 crore. On its fifth Friday, the Kannada film earned approximately ₹1.75 crore at the domestic box office . This has pushed 'Chhaava' from the first spot to the second spot
How much did 'Chhaava' earn in his lifetime?
Vicky Kaushal's 'Chhaava' was released on February 14, 2025. Directed by Laxman Utekar, the film grossed ₹601.54 crore (approximately $1.5 million USD). Based on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the film also starred Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna, and Akshaye Khanna in pivotal roles.
'Kantara Chapter 1' becomes the 7th highest grossing film of all time in India
‘Kanthara Chapter 1’ has become the 7th highest grossing film of all time in India. Now, ahead of this film are Shah Rukh Khan starrer ‘Jawaan’ (Hindi), Prabhas-Amitabh Bachchan starrer ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ (Telugu), Ram Charan-Jr NTR starrer ‘RRR’ (Telugu), Rocking Star Yash starrer ‘KGF Chapter 2’ (Kannada), Prabhas starrer ‘Baahubali 2: The Conclusion’ (Telugu) and Allu Arjun starrer ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ (Telugu).
Top 10 Indian films and their earnings in India
- Pushpa 2 : The Rule :1234.1 Crore
- Baahubali 2: The Conclusion: Rs 1030.42 crore
- KGF Chapter 2: Rs 859.7 crore
- RRR: Rs 782.2 crore
- Kalki 2898 AD: Rs 646.31 crore
- Jawan: Rs 640.25 crore
- Kantara Chapter 1: Rs 603.4 crore
- Chhava: Rs 601.54 crore
- Stree 2: Rs 597.99 crore
- Animal: Rs 553.87 crore
How much did 'Kantara Chapter 1' earn at the box office?
‘Kantara Chapter 1’ is directed by Rishab Shetty and produced under the banner of Hombale Films. Reports suggest the film was made at a budget of approximately ₹125 crore (approximately $1.25 billion). Consequently, the film has earned approximately 4.8 times its budget so far. The film has generated a profit of over ₹478.4 crore (approximately $1.74 billion), a 382.7% return on its budget.