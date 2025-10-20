- Home
Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Day 18: Rishab Shetty's movie, rooted in history and tradition, is hitting new records daily. On Sunday, October 19, it raked in over ₹520 crore at the Indian box office
Kantara Chapter 1
Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1 did great at the box office in its first 17 days, making about ₹506.65 crore in India. Here's the breakdown of its 18th-day box office numbers.
Diwali Weekend
After a slight dip, Kantara picked up speed again during the Diwali weekend. It's expected to continue its fantastic earnings this holiday-filled week.
Release
This Kannada film, a prequel to the 2022 hit Kantara, hit theaters on Oct 2. It was released in major languages like English and Hindi, plus regional ones like Telugu and Tamil.
Celebs Too Praised
Kantara Chapter 1 got rave reviews from fans and critics for its strong plot, acting, and epic scenes. Celebs like Amitabh Bachchan praised Rishab Shetty's performance.
Box Office Collection Day 18
Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 18. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Kantara Chapter 1 earned ₹13.54 Cr** by 8:00 PM on Sunday, Day 18.
Total Collection
The film crossed the ₹500 crore mark at the Indian box office, with a total of ₹520.19 Cr in 18 days. These figures will be updated after the evening and night show numbers are in.