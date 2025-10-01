Rishab Shetty’s Kantara Chapter 1 releases tomorrow on 7,000 screens across India and 30 countries. Tickets priced up to ₹1,200 are selling fast, with massive advance bookings highlighting the Kannada film’s global craze.

Bengaluru: The much-awaited Kannada film ‘Kantara Chapter 1,’ starring and directed by Rishab Shetty and produced by Hombale Films, is all set for a worldwide release on Thursday, and excitement is reaching fever pitch. Fans across India and abroad have been eagerly booking tickets, with first-day prices in Bengaluru soaring up to ₹1,200. Despite the high rates, all tickets for premium shows have already sold out, reflecting the overwhelming anticipation surrounding the film. The release will span 6,500 to 7,000 screens nationwide, marking a record for any Kannada film in terms of first-day distribution.

Historic Multilingual And International Release

‘Kantara Chapter 1’ is releasing in over 7 languages simultaneously in 30 countries, a first in the history of the Kannada film industry. Tickets for the film went on sale recently, and 10,000 tickets were booked within just 34 minutes, setting an unprecedented record for Kannada cinema. In the United States alone, the film has already earned ₹3 crore from advance bookings, making it the first Kannada film to achieve such a feat abroad. Overall, advance bookings across India have reached ₹11 crore, showing the extraordinary craze surrounding the film.

Early Morning Screenings And High Demand

In Karnataka and other states, screenings are scheduled to begin as early as 6:30 am, with over 2,000 shows lined up on the first day itself. Across PVR and INOX cinemas nationwide, more than 3 lakh tickets have already been booked for the first four days, underlining the immense popularity of the film. Even in Andhra Pradesh, where there was a potential threat of a boycott, Pawan Kalyan came forward to support the release.

He emphasised unity and respect for Kannada cinema, saying, “It is not right for us to cause trouble for Kannada films. We should think with a good heart and a sense of national spirit. From Kannada's Kanteerava Dr Rajkumar to Kiccha Sudeep, Upendra, Shivarajkumar, and Rishab Shetty, the Telugu people have always supported everyone. We must move forward with brotherhood.”

Additionally, a green signal has been given for a ticket price hike in Andhra due to the high demand.

Overseas Craze And Expected Earnings

The excitement for ‘Kantara Chapter 1’ is not limited to India. In the United States, advance bookings have collected ₹3 crore, and the film is expected to earn over ₹80 crore in total from international markets alone. The record-breaking speed of ticket sales in Karnataka and the overwhelming reception abroad clearly highlight the film’s massive appeal.

Songs From Kantara Chapter 1 Receive Enthusiastic Response

Two songs from Kantara Chapter 1 have been released and have received widespread appreciation from fans for their energetic music, engaging choreography, and captivating visuals. The tracks perfectly complement the film’s intense action and larger-than-life narrative, adding to the excitement and anticipation ahead of the movie’s global release.